Wayne grad Tori Kniesche spinning another memorable year, this time with South Dakota State softball

Tori Kniesche was scrolling through Twitter the other day when she came across a tweet that made her day. And season.
In her first go-around at South Dakota State, the Wayne graduate was named Summit League pitcher of the year.
"I was super-surprised," Kniesche said. "It was just an honor."
The last time Kniesche pitched in Nebraska, she was wrapping up one of the best individual performances in state softball tournament history. Wayne left Hastings as Class B state champions behind the arm and bat of its star player.
Kniesche hasn't missed a beat in her freshman season in Brookings.
She led the Summit League in wins (19) and earned-run average (1.50) while striking out 158 batters in 107 innings. On Saturday, she helped lead the Jackrabbits to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in a 4-2 win against Omaha in the conference tournament final. Kniesche, who is a finalist for NFCA freshman of the year, struck out 10 in a complete-game effort.
"I've always had high expectations of myself, but I'm surprised how well I'm doing," said Kniesche, who finished with astonishing numbers (68 wins, 1,229 strikeouts, 21 no-hitters and a 0.66 ERA) in high school. "I can thank my teammates. They've helped me along the way, and putting me in those situations has prepared me for the big time."
The hard-throwing right-hander also credits the work accomplished in the fall. Though South Dakota State did not play any games because of COVID-19, Kniesche still found the benefits of practicing alongside college ballplayers during her first month on campus.
And though she put in endless hours on her way to becoming one of the top high school pitchers in the state over a four-year stretch, Kniesche got a feel for the work needed to compete at the next level.
Lifting weights, practice, classes, extra training, conditioning and then more practice.
"It's a long day, but it's all worth it in the end," said Kniesche, who was a two-time first-team Super-Stater at Wayne.
"I think the fall is the most important part of the game. You do all of your hard work in the fall, and during the season that's when your hard work starts showing."
And when Kniesche returned to Wayne for winter break, she kept honing her craft, working with Kevin Hill, who's been teaching Kniesche since she was 8 and is someone who has had a "huge impact on me," she said.
Kniesche has seen a slight uptick in velocity and the movement on her pitches has improved. Her biggest gains have come mentally.
In high school, she could overpower lineups that maybe had one, two or three dangerous hitters. In college, however, Nos. 1-9 in the lineup can make you work.
"All my opponents, they were all good, so mentally I had to prepare myself, and we have a mental trainer and he gives us next pitch and how to move on and forget about the past and be ready for the next pitch," Kniesche said.
Kniesche calls the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament a dream come true. The Jackrabbits (42-6) will play Stanford in the opening round of the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional on Friday.
With Kniesche and fellow pitcher and Summit League freshman of the year Grace Glanzer (18-4, 1.72 ERA) leading the way in the circle, SDSU has won 29 of 31 games.
"I'm super-excited," Kniesche said. "All of our hard work is paying off and this is a great opportunity, and we're going to go out and have some fun and do our best."
SDSU has some other Nebraska connections. Outfielder Caelyn Christiancy is a Lincoln Southwest grad, and pitcher Olivia Douglas is a Hastings grad.
Former Husker All-American outfielder Kiki Stokes is an assistant coach on Krista Woods' staff.
