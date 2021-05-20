Wayne grad Tori Kniesche spinning another memorable year, this time with South Dakota State softball

The hard-throwing right-hander also credits the work accomplished in the fall. Though South Dakota State did not play any games because of COVID-19, Kniesche still found the benefits of practicing alongside college ballplayers during her first month on campus.

And though she put in endless hours on her way to becoming one of the top high school pitchers in the state over a four-year stretch, Kniesche got a feel for the work needed to compete at the next level.

Lifting weights, practice, classes, extra training, conditioning and then more practice.

"It's a long day, but it's all worth it in the end," said Kniesche, who was a two-time first-team Super-Stater at Wayne.

"I think the fall is the most important part of the game. You do all of your hard work in the fall, and during the season that's when your hard work starts showing."

And when Kniesche returned to Wayne for winter break, she kept honing her craft, working with Kevin Hill, who's been teaching Kniesche since she was 8 and is someone who has had a "huge impact on me," she said.

Kniesche has seen a slight uptick in velocity and the movement on her pitches has improved. Her biggest gains have come mentally.