Waverly rolls past Beatrice, earns first state bid since 2004

BEATRICE — Waverly has not been to the state tournament since 2004 – Alexis Shepherd changed that with a three-run, walk-off home run Saturday in the B-4 district final in a two-game sweep over No. 5 Beatrice at Hannibal Park.

It was Shepherd's second home run of the game and finished with six RBIs.

The Vikings (15-11) defeated Beatrice 6-3 in Game 1, before Shepherd had a chance to clinch a state tournament berth with her blast in a 15-5 run-rule win over the Orange in Game 2.

“It's crazy,” Shepherd said. “I've been saying all season we are going to do it and everyone's like 'I don't know, I don't know.' And then here we go.”

Waverly head coach Beth Singleton said after the final pitch last season that the Vikings were going to make it to the state tournament.

“We talk all the time about bettering the jersey,” Singleton said. “Being a better squad than when you came in. Our seniors last year did that and set a precedent. We got to that district final and then this group was able to take the next step. We are very, very proud of them doing that.”

After holding off Beatrice 6-3 in the series opener, the momentum carried into the Waverly bats with Nebraska softball commit Malia Thoms breaking the game open with a grand slam to give the Vikings an 11-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

“I knew it was gone right away,” Thoms said. “I was just trying to do what I do, and that's what I do. When Shepherd hit the ball, I knew something special was going to happen when she was up to bat”

The Vikings have hit speed bumps throughout the season going 8-9 in the month of September that included three and four-game losing streaks.

“We were down in the middle of the year,” Thoms said. “When we lost to Elkhorn (2021 district final) twice that gave us motivation. When we beat them at subdistricts that gave us motivation. It's just special. Nothing compares to this group when I've been here my four years.”

Singleton has reminded the Vikings all season of what they can do.

“We talk about resiliency all the time,” Singleton added. “They are really hard on themselves and are perfectionists. We talked about it being a game of failure and you have to ride the waves. … They did a great job turning that around here at the end.”