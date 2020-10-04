Wahoo's team of fighters showing they can make noise in Class B, too

Said Christen, “We really are one of those up (a class), down, up, down. You just never know and you hold your breath a little bit, but when we found out this year there really was no wavering and it was just kind of like, 'All right, this is our season,' and I think they were just so thankful that we got to play, that it didn’t matter.”

Wahoo will take its best swings at some Class B teams when subdistrict play takes place Monday and Tuesday. The Warriors are in the B-5 bracket at Norris, which includes the No. 3 Titans, Beatrice and Waverly. Wahoo has played all three this year, fall shorting against Norris and Waverly, and splitting two games with Beatrice, the Warriors’ first-round opponent Monday.

Barring a bevy of upsets, Wahoo will likely advance to the district final round, win or lose at Norris. But the Warriors are excited about a chance to play some strong teams this week.

“We are feeling very confident,” Christen said. “The whole season we kind of went with a 'just control what you can control,' with all the unprecedented things that have been happening, and you never know what each day is going to bring.

“Everybody has kind of seemed to buy into that. It’s kind of nothing to lose, nobody’s expecting it, so let’s go see what happens.”