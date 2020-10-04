Wahoo's team of fighters showing they can make noise in Class B, too

Coach Trina Christen said she has a roster full of fighters.
Her Wahoo softball team has exhibited that fight throughout the season, battling from behind in many games, turning deficits into wins.
“They are one of the most resilient groups,” Christen said. “We get down a lot. We’ve been really working on coming out strong those first couple innings, and it doesn’t matter how many we get down or if we have a bad inning, they continue to stay positive and that’s been one of our goals, those things you can control — your attitude, your effort.”
Wahoo’s resiliency has come at a good time, too.
The Warriors returned a strong group of players from last year’s team. But the 2020 season took on a taller challenge when Wahoo moved up to Class B, preventing the program from making some major noise in Class C.
Wahoo is making noise anyway. The Warriors are 20-7 (including 14-5 against B competition), are coming off a Trailblazer Conference Tournament championship and have positioned themselves to potentially host a best-of-three district final later in the week.
“I honestly wasn’t really excited about that because I really think Class C could have been our year to make state and probably get really high with it, but we’re doing really good and it’s working out really well,” said Aja Henderson, a senior and Wahoo’s leadoff hitter.
Said Christen, “We really are one of those up (a class), down, up, down. You just never know and you hold your breath a little bit, but when we found out this year there really was no wavering and it was just kind of like, 'All right, this is our season,' and I think they were just so thankful that we got to play, that it didn’t matter.”
Wahoo will take its best swings at some Class B teams when subdistrict play takes place Monday and Tuesday. The Warriors are in the B-5 bracket at Norris, which includes the No. 3 Titans, Beatrice and Waverly. Wahoo has played all three this year, fall shorting against Norris and Waverly, and splitting two games with Beatrice, the Warriors’ first-round opponent Monday.
Barring a bevy of upsets, Wahoo will likely advance to the district final round, win or lose at Norris. But the Warriors are excited about a chance to play some strong teams this week.
“We are feeling very confident,” Christen said. “The whole season we kind of went with a 'just control what you can control,' with all the unprecedented things that have been happening, and you never know what each day is going to bring.
“Everybody has kind of seemed to buy into that. It’s kind of nothing to lose, nobody’s expecting it, so let’s go see what happens.”
Wahoo was 14-17 last year. Christen said the biggest difference this year is the players have more confidence at the plate. Henderson, who has hit a single-season school-record 11 homers, sets the tone at the top, hitting around .440. Autumn Iversen, one of the top sophomores in the state, is hitting .427 with 15 extra-base hits, and freshman Sydney Smart is hitting .472. Eight Warriors have at least 12 RBIs, so production can come from any point in the lineup.
“Some games it’s the bottom of the lineup carrying us, some games it’s the top and some games it’s all the way, one through nine,” Christen said. “We’ve been pretty lucky in that area.”
Wahoo made eight consecutive state appearances between 2008-15, winning Class C titles in 2010, 2011 and 2013. The Warriors know they’ll have to fight their way there in Class B, but it’s something they’re embracing.
“I think that’s exciting,” Henderson said. “I think we have a great chance.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
