Wahoo's defense backs up Iversen in circle to defeat Malcolm

MALCOLM — The Class B No. 1 Wahoo Warriors had to show a side Tuesday that they haven't had to show so far this season — defense.

The Warriors took down the Class C No. 8 Clippers 3-2 as Malcolm put their new Trailblazer Conference foes on their heels.

Wahoo (5-0) entered the contest having scored 10-plus runs in three of its first four contests.

“Coming off this weekend, we hit the ball so well,” Wahoo head coach Trina Christen said. “To see how they played defense behind Autumn (Iversen), and we always know Autumn is a great pitcher. She is going to get those strikeouts, but our defense played when (Malcolm) did put the ball in play. We made every play we could behind her. That lets (Iversen) open up a little bit and go after some of those pitches. She knows her defense is good enough to support her.”

Wahoo took a quick 3-0 lead with a run in the top of the first and an Iversen two-run home run in the third.

Then momentum swung as the Clippers (3-1) started to claw back with a solo homer from Keira Farritor.

“This is the first time we've had to replace multiple positions,” Malcolm head coach Travis Meyer said. “Our goal at the beginning of the year, when we get teams like (Wahoo), win or lose we are going to compete. Our motto is 'We have to let them know they played Malcolm.' I was super-happy with this group tonight. They gave us a chance to win. We made a couple mental mistakes that cost us. … I'm really happy with the way they fought. I don't do moral victories, but they battled. I guarantee Wahoo wouldn't want to play us again.”

It was a pitchers' battle throughout. Iversen finished with 10 strikeouts for the Warriors, while Emma Brown finished with five and held Wahoo to six hits.

“(Brown) pitched really well tonight,” Meyer said. “Emma is a basketball-first kid. She played a lot of basketball this summer and not a lot of softball. She's been working since we started to get the ball to spin. The thing I was really proud of Emma tonight was she competed. She didn't run away from them. After that outing, I'll put her up against anybody.”

Wahoo needed to be tested, Christen said, and it wasn't just from the Malcolm players.

“To show those younger girls what a pressure environment feels like,” Christen said. “There was a lot of people here. It was a tight ballgame. (Malcolm) came back on us. They put the pressure on us. They put the ball in play and we had to come back. We had to react. Coming up next week, we have (Class B No. 4) Beatrice, Elkhorn, Crete, (No. 3) Waverly (and) Bennington. We needed to be pushed to show them we can do this.”