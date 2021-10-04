Wahoo shows why 'this is a softball town' as the Warriors and Cavaliers each swing for state

WAHOO — It started with lunchtime softball as Autumn Iversen delivered the first pitch — and a little later a three-run blast — against NEN.
It ended with the sun dipping below right field as Bishop Neumann got its bats going in a 10-2, five-inning win against Freeman. The day's final swing here came from Logan Sylliaasen, who knocked in the final run for a mercy-rule win.
Hackberry Park was full-on softball and light on parking spaces Monday as Wahoo wrapped up a B-5 subdistrict title and Bishop Neumann a C-3 title. The town saw its two softball teams go 4-0 in an eight-hour window.
Both Wahoo and Bishop Neumann have had long stretches of athletic success in many sports, especially basketball and football. But like a big swat to right field, the schools delivered a heck of a reminder Monday.
"This is a softball town," Neumann coach Dave Brabec said. "Yeah, we have good football teams, we have good basketball teams, but everyone forgets about softball. You got Wahoo girls sitting in the stands cheering us on, and you got Neumann girls sitting in the stand cheering them on, and I think it just needs to be heard that this town is a softball town."
Wahoo has won three state softball titles and Neumann has one crown and two runner-up finishes. Both teams are pushing for some mid-October softball this year.
Wahoo is 25-3 and ranked No. 8 in Class B. Neumann is 28-2 and has been ranked No. 1 in Class C all season.
"It's super-cool to think that there were five losses between the two teams coming into today," Wahoo coach Trina Christen said after the Warriors beat No. 6 Beatrice 7-4 in the B-5 final. "I think it's just huge for the community and the softball talent that we here in town."
Neumann and Wahoo shared the spotlight at Hackberry Park, with the Warriors playing on Field 2 and Neumann on Field 1. After Neumann put away its first opponent, West Point-Beemer, the players made their way to watch Wahoo play Beatrice.
"It's definitely neat," said Wahoo senior Kylee Kenning, who broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double against Beatrice. "We're all together. Even though there's two schools, we're just all one big family."
Up until recently, Wahoo and Neumann were each in Class C and they typically played each other in the district round. With the teams in separate classes, there's a chance for both to hold up district titles later this week.
That makes it much easier to root for each other.
"Now that we're not in the same class, there's not that competitiveness," Christen said. "It's more we are together."
The Warriors and Cavaliers will be together again Friday at Hackberry Park. Both teams are in position to host district finals, meaning the town has a chance to punch two state tickets in the same parking lot.
"It's going to be really cool if both of us make it to Hastings," Neumann senior catcher Hattie Bohac said. "We both support each other a lot, so that would be really cool for both of us to make it."
Monday's Wahoo roundup:
Beatrice 6, Norris 2: Riley Schwisow held Norris to four hits and struck out five. McKenna Becher homered for Norris.
Wahoo 6, NEN 0: Iversen and Sidney Smart each hit three-run homers and Iversen struck out 15 in the circle.
Wahoo 7, Beatrice 4: Iversen and Smart each homered and Iversen picked up the complete-game win.
Neumann 21, West Point-Beemer 0: Bohac had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers.
Neumann 9, Freeman 2: Bohac and Sylliaasen each had three hits and Swartz hit an inside-the-park homer as Neumann finished with 15 hits.
Freeman 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Dakota Haner and Autumn Schoen each homered for the Falcons.
