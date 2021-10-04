Wahoo shows why 'this is a softball town' as the Warriors and Cavaliers each swing for state

Wahoo is 25-3 and ranked No. 8 in Class B. Neumann is 28-2 and has been ranked No. 1 in Class C all season.

"It's super-cool to think that there were five losses between the two teams coming into today," Wahoo coach Trina Christen said after the Warriors beat No. 6 Beatrice 7-4 in the B-5 final. "I think it's just huge for the community and the softball talent that we here in town."

Neumann and Wahoo shared the spotlight at Hackberry Park, with the Warriors playing on Field 2 and Neumann on Field 1. After Neumann put away its first opponent, West Point-Beemer, the players made their way to watch Wahoo play Beatrice.

"It's definitely neat," said Wahoo senior Kylee Kenning, who broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double against Beatrice. "We're all together. Even though there's two schools, we're just all one big family."

Up until recently, Wahoo and Neumann were each in Class C and they typically played each other in the district round. With the teams in separate classes, there's a chance for both to hold up district titles later this week.

That makes it much easier to root for each other.

"Now that we're not in the same class, there's not that competitiveness," Christen said. "It's more we are together."