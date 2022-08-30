Wahoo outlasts Beatrice in back-and-forth clash of Class B softball powers

BEATRICE — On the verge of being run-ruled by Class B No. 1 Wahoo, No. 4 Beatrice simply said no.

The Warriors led Beatrice 8-0 at Hannibal Park heading in the bottom of the fourth before Jane DeBoer and the Lady Orange mounted an unthinkable comeback to take a 10-8 lead. They rallied again to force extra innings before falling 13-12 in the eighth inning to Wahoo.

Senior Riley Schwisow found herself cleaning up the Beatrice bullpen in silence, but had already put the game behind her.

“I knew all those girls have so much fight in them,” Schwisow said. “I kept telling them there is a lot of game left, and I knew it, too. We knew we could hit, and it was about time we strung those hits together. …

“That's a pretty good game and a pretty good loss. It's going to fuel us. We play Wahoo three to four times a season. We know we can get them back. We are going to see them again; we are going to hit them again and have the same fight that we did. We played awesome and it was a total team effort. It's going to drive us to want to get the next one.”

Wahoo took a quick 8-0 lead with two runs apiece in the first two innings and four runs in the top of the fourth that put Beatrice on the verge of defeat.

Then an uncharacteristic error by the Warriors swung the momentum in favor of the Lady Orange.

With the bases loaded, DeBoer turned the tide for Beatrice with a three-run single to center field to bring the Lady Orange back within striking distance, trailing 8-3 after four.

After Paisley Belding reached on an error by Warrior third baseman Ava Lausterer, Beatrice followed with consecutive singles, including DeBoer's.

After grabbing momentum, Beatrice did not look back, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-8 lead. DeBoer came through again with the big hit, breaking an 8-8 tie with an RBI single to give the Lady Orange the lead.

Then it was Wahoo's turn in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Warriors took a 12-11 lead in the top of the seventh. After Beatrice tied it to force extra innings, Wahoo had an unlikely hero in the eighth inning. Sophomore Adeilia Dunlap, who was previously 0-for-2 at the plate, laced an RBI single to give Wahoo the 13-12 lead for good.

“I wasn't really nervous coming into the at-bat,” Dunlap said. “I've been feeling good this whole game. My whole mindset was just making contact with the ball.”

Wahoo head coach Trina Christen had seen Dunlap make hits like that before, but never in a game-changing situation.

“She's a sophomore and she is young and hasn't been in that situation very many times,” Christen said. “For her to go up with that confidence was huge for her. I think that's going to set the tone moving forward. That will help her confidence grow as a player.”