Underdog Norris wins B-5 subdistrict as No. 3 seed, advances to district final

WAHOO — Elimination stared Norris in the face Tuesday, and the Titans stared right back, knocking off No. 1-ranked Wahoo and No. 2 Beatrice in the B-5 subdistrict at Wahoo's Hackberry Park.

Norris (15-10) was on the cusp of being on the outside looking in for a district final spot before Tuesday's victories.

“I told the girls, we are going to play until someone tells us not to,” Norris head coach Kyle McMurray said. “What we have to do now is figure out where we are going and who we have to prepare for, then get back to work.

“We have a lot of momentum and momentum can last an inning and it can last three games. We are going to ride it as long as we can and once we face adversity we are going to have to face adversity.”

The Titans defeated Wahoo 5-4 in eight innings to capture the subdistrict title and advance to a district final later this week. Both Wahoo and Beatrice will also advance to district finals behind impressive resumes, but the Titans stamped their name themselves.

Wahoo took a 4-3 lead over the Titans with a four-run fourth inning. That's when the Titans turned to freshman Reese Behrends in the circle for the second time Tuesday. Behrends helped Norris to a 7-2 victory over Beatrice to advance to face Wahoo in the championship game.

“We have asked more of (Behrends) than we probably should,” McMurray said. “It would be nice to see a kid with the talent she has to grow into a role like that. We forced her into it early on. If you watch her on the mound, you see her demeanor. And when things are going well she has the same demeanor when things are going bad. That's a huge credit to her and how much work she has put in as a pitcher to get to this point.”

Behrends finished with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings of relief against Wahoo and totaled five in a complete-game seven-inning effort against Beatrice.

“It was really stressful, but I was thinking of the team,” the Norris freshman said of coming on in relief against Wahoo. “Coach always talks about 'for each other," and that's what I was really thinking about.”

Riane Hicks reached on an error to begin the top of the eighth inning, and Haily McMurray, who started on second base by extra-innings rules in postseason play, gave the Titans the edge they needed with a 5-4 lead.

The game was far from over as Wahoo loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Behrends never waivered, including a strikeout against the Warriors' Jaiden Swanson. Swanson hit a 2-run blast last Monday as the Warriors walked off Norris a week ago in regular-season action.

Maisie Brown also came up big for the Titans, going 1-for-5 at the plate, but her lone hit was a solo blast in the top of the seventh inning that tied the game 4-4 and helped send the game into extra innings.

“This team is battle-tested,” McMurray said. “They are. If you go back and look, we really haven't had bad losses this year. In games where we have played good teams, we have competed.

"Our kids have played in the EMC (Eastern Midlands Conference) all year. I'll say it until I'm blue in the face, the EMC is the best division for many, many sports and softball is not an exclusion of that. When you play teams like that night in-and-night out it makes you better at this time of year."