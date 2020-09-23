Two young rising arms battle pitch for pitch as No. 2 Southwest edges No. 7 North Star

Alexis Bradley is a 14-year-old freshman playing high-level varsity softball.
Yet, the Lincoln Southwest pitcher had the poise — and the stuff — of a veteran Wednesday at Doris Bair Complex.
Bradley struck out 13 batters and allowed only three hits in helping Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest edge No. 7 Lincoln North Star 1-0 in a game that produced two pitching gems.
When it comes to tight games, “It’s stressful,” Bradley said with a grin. “but it boosts my confidence a lot.”
Not to be outdone was Lincoln North Star’s Aubriana Krieser, who has been pitching with Bradley at the club level since they were 8 years old. Only a sophomore, Krieser struck out 12 Silver Hawks and allowed only one hit — a first-inning triple by Emma Hain that plated the game’s only run.
Both pitchers stayed ahead in counts, had a lot of zip and movement on pitches and flashed the future of pitching in Lincoln and Class A.
“That’s two young pitchers at the top of their games,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said. “Both pitched extremely well and these are both good hitting teams, and great pitching can sometimes shut down great hitting, and that’s what happened today.
“We were fortunate to score early and Alexis maintained her poise. She was sharp today, really sharp.”
Bradley is one of three pitchers aiding Southwest (21-4) this year, splitting innings with sophomore Sam Bank and junior Bailey Selvage.
Like with any young player, there are a lot of learning lessons at the high school level, and Watt said Bradley has handled the pressure very well.
“It can overwhelming, but I’m doing pretty good, I think,” Bradley said. “I just try to stay focused all the time and not give up on myself.”
North Star didn’t get a baserunner on until the fifth inning. The Navigators also got a runner on in the sixth and seventh innings, but Bradley kept her cool, and the Southwest defense had her back.
“The ball continued to move and she didn’t back down at all and that’s a really good sign for a 14-year-old,” Watt said.
Krieser, meanwhile, has taken a big step this week. She entered Monday’s game against Millard South in the sixth inning and struck out the side in the sixth and seventh frames to help North Star (14-8) hold on for a 2-1 win.
She was dominant again two days later. After allowing Hain’s triple, Krieser retired 13 of the next 15 batters she faced, and Southwest didn’t have another runner reach third base until the sixth inning.
The Silver Hawks will look to carry the momentum into the weekend. They’ll see No. 3 Omaha Marian in the Southeast Invitational.
Watt said he likes how his team has been playing. On Saturday, the Silver Hawks pushed top-ranked Papillion-La Vista in a 4-0 loss. They ignited for 29 runs in a doubleheader sweep at Kearney on Tuesday, and then used pitching and defense to notch another "W" on Wednesday.
“I feel like this team is on the rise and we’re playing really, really well,” Watt said.
