Two young rising arms battle pitch for pitch as No. 2 Southwest edges No. 7 North Star

Bradley is one of three pitchers aiding Southwest (21-4) this year, splitting innings with sophomore Sam Bank and junior Bailey Selvage.

Like with any young player, there are a lot of learning lessons at the high school level, and Watt said Bradley has handled the pressure very well.

“It can overwhelming, but I’m doing pretty good, I think,” Bradley said. “I just try to stay focused all the time and not give up on myself.”

North Star didn’t get a baserunner on until the fifth inning. The Navigators also got a runner on in the sixth and seventh innings, but Bradley kept her cool, and the Southwest defense had her back.

“The ball continued to move and she didn’t back down at all and that’s a really good sign for a 14-year-old,” Watt said.

Krieser, meanwhile, has taken a big step this week. She entered Monday’s game against Millard South in the sixth inning and struck out the side in the sixth and seventh frames to help North Star (14-8) hold on for a 2-1 win.

She was dominant again two days later. After allowing Hain’s triple, Krieser retired 13 of the next 15 batters she faced, and Southwest didn’t have another runner reach third base until the sixth inning.