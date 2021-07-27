 Skip to main content
Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlights NCA all-star softball game
PREP SOFTBALL

Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlights NCA all-star softball game

  • Updated
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.23

Lincoln Southwest's Emma Hain flies out to center field in the sixth inning against Lincoln North Star on Sept. 23 at Doris Bair Complex.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

The Nebraska Coaches Association all-star series will wrap up with softball Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.

The game will begin at 5 p.m.

First-team Super-Staters Abby Russell (Omaha Marian), Emma Hain (Lincoln Southwest) and Lyndsey Roth (Lincoln North Star) highlight the 30-player roster.

State champion Papillion-La Vista has two players in the game in outfielder Kate Voisin and infielder Jenna Hoelscher. 

Rosters

Red: Tahjzha Botts, North Platte; Nyleigh Carbaugh, Elkhorn; Klair Fagot, Lexington; Karis Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jenna Hoelscher, Papillion-La Vista; Abby Houk, Milford; Maddie Johnson, Scottsbluff; Jackie Morrissey, Millard South; Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury; Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest; Jaycee Schutte, Elkhorn; Kylie Shottenkirk, Lincoln North Star; Jayda VanAckeren, Millard West; Jaci Vanderloo, Elkhorn South; Kate Voisin, Papillion-La Vista. Coaches: Jeff Barner, North Platte; Al Schutte, Elkhorn.

Blue: Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln East; Kamdyn Barrientos, Grand Island; Paige Davison, Omaha Burke; Reese Floro, Bellevue East; Erin Franzluebbers, Guardian Angels CC; Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest; Aja Henderson, Wahoo; Sophia Hoffman, Omaha Skutt; Lindsey Kelly, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Parra, Seward; Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star; Abby Russell, Omaha Marian; Jenna Schinstock, Guardian Angels CC; Bre Schneidewind, Omaha Burke; Jaydan Shigley, Lincoln East. Coaches: Rich Eber, Seward; Jeff Sturgeon, Omaha Burke.

NCA all-stars: Notes from Monday's girls all-star game, including a salute to great point guard play
NCA all-stars: Notes from Monday's boys all-star game, including Kwat's North Star swan song
After losing out on high school season, Burke softball teammates get shot to represent their school in NCA all-star game

 

