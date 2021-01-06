Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlight NCA softball all-star roster

First-team Super-Staters Emma Hain (Lincoln Southwest), Abby Russell (Omaha Marian) and Lyndsey Roth (Lincoln North Star) highlight the selections for the 2021 Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game, which were released Wednesday.
Thirty players accepted invitations for the game, which will take place July 28 at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln.
Hain, an Omaha signee, and Roth, a Nebraska-Kearney signee, are two-time first-team Super-Staters. Russell, a Southwest Minnesota State signee, was among the state's top infielders.
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper, Lincoln North Star's Kylie Shottenkirk and Lincoln East's Jaydan Shigley also were selected to compete in the contest.
Players: Kamdyn Barrientos, Grand Island; Tahjzha Botts, North Platte; Nyleigh Carbaugh, Elkhorn; Paige Davison, Omaha Burke; Klair Fagot, Lexington; Reese Floro, Bellevue East; Erin Franzluebbers, Guardian Angels CC; Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest; Ellie Hanson, North Platte; Aja Henderson, Wahoo; Jenna Hoelscher, Papillion-La Vista; Sophia Hoffman, Omaha Skutt; Maddie Johnston, Scottsbluff; Lindsey Kelly, Papillion-La Vista South; Jackie Morrissey, Millard South; Alexis Mudloff, Grand Island CC; Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury; Sydney Parra, Seward; Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest; Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star; Abby Russell, Omaha Marian; Jenna Schinstock, Guardian Angels CC; Bre Schneidewind, Omaha Burke; Jayce Schutte, Elkhorn; Jaydan Shigley, Lincoln East; Kylie Shottenkirk, Lincoln North Star; Kaydence Skiles, Omaha Marian; Jayda VanAckeren, Millard West; Jaci Vanderloo, Elkhorn South; Kate Voisin, Papillion-La Vista. Coaches: Jeff Barner, North Platte; Rich Eber, Seward. Assistant coaches: Al Schutte, Elkhorn; Jeff Sturgeon, Omaha Burke.
