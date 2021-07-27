Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlight NCA all-star softball game

The Nebraska Coaches Association all-star series will wrap up with softball Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.
The game will begin at 5 p.m.
First-team Super-Staters Abby Russell (Omaha Marian), Emma Hain (Lincoln Southwest) and Lyndsey Roth (Lincoln North Star) highlight the 30-player roster.
State champion Papillion-La Vista has two players in the game in outfielder Kate Voisin and infielder Jenna Hoelscher.
Rosters
Red: Tahjzha Botts, North Platte; Nyleigh Carbaugh, Elkhorn; Klair Fagot, Lexington; Karis Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jenna Hoelscher, Papillion-La Vista; Abby Houk, Milford; Maddie Johnson, Scottsbluff; Jackie Morrissey, Millard South; Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury; Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest; Jaycee Schutte, Elkhorn; Kylie Shottenkirk, Lincoln North Star; Jayda VanAckeren, Millard West; Jaci Vanderloo, Elkhorn South; Kate Voisin, Papillion-La Vista. Coaches: Jeff Barner, North Platte; Al Schutte, Elkhorn.
Blue: Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln East; Kamdyn Barrientos, Grand Island; Paige Davison, Omaha Burke; Reese Floro, Bellevue East; Erin Franzluebbers, Guardian Angels CC; Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest; Aja Henderson, Wahoo; Sophia Hoffman, Omaha Skutt; Lindsey Kelly, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Parra, Seward; Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star; Abby Russell, Omaha Marian; Jenna Schinstock, Guardian Angels CC; Bre Schneidewind, Omaha Burke; Jaydan Shigley, Lincoln East. Coaches: Rich Eber, Seward; Jeff Sturgeon, Omaha Burke.
