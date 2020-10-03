Trailing in both games, No. 3 Southwest responds in a big way to win HAC Tournament in Kearney

The Lincoln Southwest softball team sure knew how to respond Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Kearney.
The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks trailed after the top of the first inning in each of their games Saturday only to throw big counterpunches, turning two games into routs.
Southwest defeated No. 8 Lincoln Southeast 13-1 in three innings in the championship game, putting the game away with 11 runs in the bottom of the first.
In the semifinal, the Silver Hawks trailed 4-0 to No. 7 Lincoln North Star before their first turn to bat. They scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and then accelerated toward a 16-4 win in three innings.
That's 29 runs in six innings for the Southwest bats.
Southwest coach Mark Watt said his team played loose and came into the game focused after losing two games to Lincoln East on Thursday.
"We were just selecting good pitches to hit and swings were good today," Watt said. "We were playing at the main field at Kearney which has 225-foot fences that are 6 feet high and that changes the outfield a lot, and it didn't matter to the hitters because they were hitting the ball hard and hitting gaps."
Southwest (29-7) sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning against Southeast (27-13), scoring 11 runs on eight hits. The inning was capped by a two-run homer from junior Madison Divis, who finished with two blasts and six RBIs.
Eight of those first-inning runs came with two outs.
North Star jumped on Southwest 4-0 behind a three-run homer from Emerson Thompson.
"We looked slightly down (after the top of the first), and I said, 'Hey, we haven't had a chance to bat yet,'" Watt said. "We took the right approach and capitalized."
The Silver Hawks drew four walks to begin the bottom of the first, and Josi Solano cleared the bases with a triple to the right-center gap.
Southwest, bouncing back from a Thursday doubleheader sweep to No. 4 Lincoln East, never took its foot off the gas.
Silver Hawk sophomore Sam Bank earned both wins as the Silver Hawks claimed their fifth conference tournament title in six years.
"That's always one of our goals at the beginning of the year, and this feels great, especially this year because the conference is so strong," Watt said. "We didn't win it last year, so it's nice to get back on top."
North Star (22-12) beat No. 9 Norfolk (22-9) 4-2 in the HAC third-place game. Sophomore Aubriana Krieser struck out nine and limited the Panthers to three hits.
The HAC changed the format of the tournament this year, having the top four-seeded teams (based on wild-card points) play for the championship, and having the other eight teams split into two consolation pools.
Behind an eight-run outburst in the sixth inning, Fremont (18-17) beat Lincoln East (29-9) 8-3 in the Pool B final. Grand Island won Pool C.
