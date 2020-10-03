Trailing in both games, No. 3 Southwest responds in a big way to win HAC Tournament in Kearney

The Lincoln Southwest softball team sure knew how to respond Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Kearney.

The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks trailed after the top of the first inning in each of their games Saturday only to throw big counterpunches, turning two games into routs.

Southwest defeated No. 8 Lincoln Southeast 13-1 in three innings in the championship game, putting the game away with 11 runs in the bottom of the first.

In the semifinal, the Silver Hawks trailed 4-0 to No. 7 Lincoln North Star before their first turn to bat. They scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and then accelerated toward a 16-4 win in three innings.

That's 29 runs in six innings for the Southwest bats.

Southwest coach Mark Watt said his team played loose and came into the game focused after losing two games to Lincoln East on Thursday.

"We were just selecting good pitches to hit and swings were good today," Watt said. "We were playing at the main field at Kearney which has 225-foot fences that are 6 feet high and that changes the outfield a lot, and it didn't matter to the hitters because they were hitting the ball hard and hitting gaps."