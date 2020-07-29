Tournament detour leads Nebraska Thunder squad to memorable finish in Oklahoma City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The itinerary had the Nebraska Thunder's 18s team headed to sunny California for the PGF Nationals, the biggest tournament of the summer.

But as one quickly learns during a pandemic, plans can take a different turn.

Almost a week before the team headed to California, the PGF event was canceled over coronavirus concerns, and the Thunder, which consists of some of the state's top softball players, was left looking for another tournament.

They got into last week's ASA Gold Nationals, the next biggest national tournament. And then they made the most of it.

The Thunder went 7-2 over six days in Oklahoma City. Out of 73 teams, it finished in fourth place, believed to be the highest finish for a high school-aged team at a Gold tournament.

The Thunder won games in a variety of ways — offensive outbursts, walk-off wins and pitcher duels.

In fact, the Thunder's pitching played a leading role. Papillion-La Vista senior and Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl was her dominant self. Norfolk's Sydney Rader offered a different look with her side-to-side delivery and Gretna senior Grace Buffington kept batters guessing with her change of speeds.