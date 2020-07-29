Tournament detour leads Nebraska Thunder squad to memorable finish in Oklahoma City

The itinerary had the Nebraska Thunder's 18s team headed to sunny California for the PGF Nationals, the biggest tournament of the summer.
But as one quickly learns during a pandemic, plans can take a different turn.
Almost a week before the team headed to California, the PGF event was canceled over coronavirus concerns, and the Thunder, which consists of some of the state's top softball players, was left looking for another tournament.
They got into last week's ASA Gold Nationals, the next biggest national tournament. And then they made the most of it.
The Thunder went 7-2 over six days in Oklahoma City. Out of 73 teams, it finished in fourth place, believed to be the highest finish for a high school-aged team at a Gold tournament.
The Thunder won games in a variety of ways — offensive outbursts, walk-off wins and pitcher duels.
In fact, the Thunder's pitching played a leading role. Papillion-La Vista senior and Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl was her dominant self. Norfolk's Sydney Rader offered a different look with her side-to-side delivery and Gretna senior Grace Buffington kept batters guessing with her change of speeds.
"All three did a lot of stuff for us," Thunder coach Luke Olson said. "Having those three as a mix, I think it was an advantage for our team in that we could keep teams off balance, and if we brought in a new pitcher in it was nothing like the pitcher than we had in before."
The state of Nebraska was well-represented in Oklahoma City.
The Nebraska Gold 18s national team went 6-2 in bracket play to finish in ninth place. The team includes Billie Andrews (Gretna), Gabby Moser (Central City), Sydney Nuismer (Elkhorn), Addison Barnard (Beatrice) and Morgan Semm (CCV).
The ASA Gold tournament gave players a chance to compete at Hall of Fame Park, home to the Women's College World Series.
Quick hits
* Two Nebraska Quakes teams in the 16s division won championships in the USSSA High School Open. The Quakes-Spencer team won the A Division, and the Quakes-Simmons squad took the B Division.
As states modify fall sports calendar, NFHS director asks schools to be 'cautious' with transfer rules, tweaks
Both teams won their state titles at the same time and on neighboring fields, making it a fun experience for the players and parents going back and forth.
* The Prodigy Easton 18s-Glause team capped a successful summer with a championship in the Thunder Late Season Tournament. Glause's team won six tournaments, including the 18s A division state championship in Hastings, and finished 51-11.
* A name to watch for this fall — the next four years, actually — will be Alexis Bradley, a freshman pitcher for Lincoln Southwest.
Bradley played for Iowa Premier Gold this summer, and struck out 325 batters in 177 innings. Her goal was to strike out 300.
* Omaha Northwest first-team Super-Stater Alyssa Gappa hit 14 home runs during the summer for Iowa Premier Gold. She'll be taking her power to Creighton in the fall.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!