Emma Spizzirri hit a two-out, walk-off grand slam to lift Class B top-ranked Omaha Skutt to an 8-4 win against No. 5 Norris in the Hastings Invitational championship game Saturday.
The SkyHawks got their first two runners on, and Sophia Hoffman reached two batters later to load the bases, which set up Spizzirri's shot in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Hannah Camenzind finished with three hits for the SkyHawks, while Alexis Wiggins led Norris with three hits.
The Titans reached the final with an 11-1 win against McCook and a 7-3 win against No. 4 Hastings.
Norris jumped to a 5-0 lead against Hastings. Olivia Ozenbaugh homered for the Titans.
Lincoln Pius X finished in sixth place. The Thunderbolts defeated McCook 6-3 before falling short against Seward 8-6.
Bahl leads Monarchs to tourney title: Junior Jordyn Bahl struck out 27 batters over 11 innings of work in leading top-ranked Papillion-La Vista to the Papillion-La Vista Invitational title at La Vista City Park.
Bahl struck out 12 over six innings in the Monarchs' 8-1 win against Gretna in the final. She allowed two hits and gave up one earned run -- her first earned run allowed this season.
Bahl, an Oklahoma recruit, also homered against the Dragons.
Papio reached the final behind an 11-0 victory against No. 7 Lincoln Southwest. Bahl pitched five innings, and struck out 15 Silver Hawks. The Monarch offense was aided by a grand slam from Kaylee Wagner.
The tournament run gave Papio coach Todd Petersen his 400th career victory.
Papillion-La Vista South defeated Lincoln Southeast 5-3 in a third-place pool game. Rylan Ewoldt homered for the Knights.
Waverly went 1-1 in the second-place pool. The Vikings earned one of their best wins of the season, an 8-7 walk-off win against Class A No. 5 Millard West. The Vikings lost to Class A No. 6 Millard South 7-5.
Marian tops North Star in Westside final: Maddia Groff had a strong day in the circle and the bats warmed up for Class A No. 2 Omaha Marian as the Crusaders rolled to the Omaha Westside Invitational championship. Marian defeated No. 8 Lincoln North Star 18-5 in the final.
The Crusaders' Kaydence Skiles homered and finished with six RBIs in the final.
Groff fanned eight Navigators in 4 1/3 innings. The freshman struck out 12 in a 7-1 win against Lincoln East to begin the day.
North Star went 3-1 in the tournament. The Navigators began the second day of the tournament with a 14-2 win against Lincoln East.
Lyndsey Roth had two hits and three RBIs as North Scored used a nine-run third inning to put the game away.
Roth, Kylie Shottenkirk and Emerson Thompson each homered for North Star against Marian.
Lincoln Northeast went 1-1 Saturday. The Rockets beat Omaha Central 14-6 and lost to Bellevue West, 2-1, on a walk-off.
-- Clark Grell