Top-ranked Omaha Skutt showing it has more to throw at teams than the big three

OMAHA — After her twin sister Lauren lifted a two-run homer to center field against Norris, Hannah Camenzind was next to bat.

On a 1-1 count, she hit a softball high into the air and it carried over the fence in right field during Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt’s 10-1, five-inning win over the No. 6 Titans (7-5) on a top-10 evening Thursday at Skutt High School.

“I mean, it goes through my head, but I’m not trying to hit one,” said Hannah when asked if she was trying to match her sister. “But it was cool to have it back-to-back.”

For the eighth time this season, the SkyHawks (11-0) scored eight runs or more, and they had their big three — the Camenzind twins and Ruby Meylan — leading the way. The senior trio combined for six of Skutt’s eight hits. The Camenzinds combined for five RBIs and six runs scored.

But like it did in a comeback win against Class A No. 2 Gretna on Saturday, Skutt got help from the bottom portion of the lineup.

Freshman Izzy DiMari, the No. 9 hitter, drew a walk in the second inning, which turned the lineup over to the three first-team Super-Staters. They followed with three consecutive singles to pad the Skutt lead.