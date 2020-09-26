Top matchups at LSE Invite are smash hits as Omaha Marian, Omaha Skutt scratch out dramatic wins

"To beat good teams, you have to play really well, and we played pretty well, but not really well."

It was the first meeting of the season between Southwest and Marian, though it may not be the last.

Omaha Skutt and Lincoln East, however, were on a one-and-done deal Saturday, and both teams are looking to take a lot from the result.

For East (24-8), it was a shot at one of the state's top teams, regardless of class. Skutt entered the game at 18-3 and has the makings for a Class B state title run.

The Spartans trailed 3-0, but scrapped back and tied the game at 3-3 on Emilee Haggadone's RBI single to center field in the seventh, forcing extras.

Each team scored in the ninth, but Skutt (19-3) separated itself with an RBI sacrifice fly from junior Lauren Camenzind in the top of the 10th. Her twin sister, Hannah, followed with a homer to center field.

"This is a game that we kind of need this time of year," Skutt assistant coach David Emanuel said. "It's easy to go win a game 10-0, but we needed this to go ahead and get ready for the next step, because the next step is going to be districts and it's not an easy district, and once you get to down to state you need to be able to execute the way we did today."