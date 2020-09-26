Top matchups at LSE Invite are smash hits as Omaha Marian, Omaha Skutt scratch out dramatic wins

On paper, they were the best two matchups of the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
On the field, the contests didn't disappoint.
Class A No. 3 Omaha Marian rallied past No. 2 Lincoln Southwest 4-3 in five innings to win a pool championship, while Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt fought off Class A No. 4 Lincoln East 6-4 in 10 innings to seal its own pool crown Saturday at Doris Bair Complex.
Marian and Southwest had no trouble setting up a winner-take-all meeting. The Crusaders outscored their first two opponents 20-4, and Southwest entered its final game by outscoring its first two foes 21-2.
After trailing 2-0, Marian (18-6) rallied behind two homers from senior catcher Kaydence Skiles and another from Rylinn Groff.
"We were looking at Lincoln Southwest, not that we were looking past the other two, but that right there, you have to play a great game, because if we want to compete at state the way we think we can, we have to be able to compete with teams like that, and they showed that they could," Marian coach Chad Perkins said.
Southwest (24-5) tried to rally and got two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Marian pitcher Maddia Groff ended the threat with a strikeout, and the 90-minute time limit was hit.
"Both teams played well, both teams hit the ball pretty well," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "We hadn't seen a pitcher like (Groff) in a while ... so it takes a little while to adjust and I thought we did a good job with our approaches at the plate.
"To beat good teams, you have to play really well, and we played pretty well, but not really well."
It was the first meeting of the season between Southwest and Marian, though it may not be the last.
Omaha Skutt and Lincoln East, however, were on a one-and-done deal Saturday, and both teams are looking to take a lot from the result.
For East (24-8), it was a shot at one of the state's top teams, regardless of class. Skutt entered the game at 18-3 and has the makings for a Class B state title run.
The Spartans trailed 3-0, but scrapped back and tied the game at 3-3 on Emilee Haggadone's RBI single to center field in the seventh, forcing extras.
Each team scored in the ninth, but Skutt (19-3) separated itself with an RBI sacrifice fly from junior Lauren Camenzind in the top of the 10th. Her twin sister, Hannah, followed with a homer to center field.
"This is a game that we kind of need this time of year," Skutt assistant coach David Emanuel said. "It's easy to go win a game 10-0, but we needed this to go ahead and get ready for the next step, because the next step is going to be districts and it's not an easy district, and once you get to down to state you need to be able to execute the way we did today."
Despite the loss, East coach Lance Kingery was happy with how his team, which opened the day with wins against Fremont and McCook, competed.
"This was actually the best game we played all week," he said. "If we would have played like this against Kearney and Norfolk and instead of splitting, we might have come out a little different, you never know. Those guys (Skutt) are good and I thought we battled."
Class A No. 9 Bellevue East beat No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (14-2), Class B No. 4 Bennington (4-1) and Class A No. 5 Norfolk (8-2) to win a pool title.
Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt tied the all-class record for career homers with No. 61 in the Knights' 11-0 win against Bennington.
Lincoln Southeast softball invite, 9.26
