Together until the end, Camenzind twins go the extra mile to reveal their college softball plans

It can make for a special day when a recruit finds a college to call home after a long recruiting process that can make for some anxious moments. But Sunday was even more special for Hannah and Lauren.

They vowed since they were young that they'd play softball at the same college, and they told schools that they were a package deal. They stayed true to their promise to each other.

"It's always been our dream to play together, and there's a lot of people who said, 'Oh, that's crazy, you'll never be able to go together,'" Hannah said. "The whole thing, we were like, no matter what, we're going to have a school that wants us both. I can't believe we're going to play together."

It didn't take long for the Camenzinds to make an impact at Omaha Skutt. They started as freshmen — Lauren at shortstop and Hannah pitcher and center field — but they created buzz well ahead of high school, and before the NCAA established a rule limiting when coaches could contact prospects, receiving interest from several D-I powerhouses as eighth-graders.

Last spring, Hannah was ranked the nation's No. 12 recruit in the 2022 class by Extra Innings. Lauren was ranked 18th.

Their start in softball, however, didn't go as planned, though the sisters laugh about it now.