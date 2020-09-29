Together until the end, Camenzind twins go the extra mile to reveal their college softball plans

Hannah and Lauren Camenzind have dedicated countless weekends and hours to the sport they love.
They learned at an early age that they needed to put in extra work if they wanted to land at a high-level Division I softball program.
So when it came time to reveal where they'd play after high school, the twin sisters from Omaha Skutt fittingly went the extra mile to make their announcement.
After the SkyHawks concluded play in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational on Saturday afternoon, the Camenzinds got in a vehicle and drove to Fayetteville, Arkansas, without telling anyone at Arkansas.
On their itinerary was a Zoom meeting with Razorbacks coach Courtney Deifel scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
"First it was just our faces and then Coach Deifel goes, 'Where are you guys?' and then we lifted the iPad up and we're like, 'We're in Fayetteville,'" Hannah said.
Zooming from Bogle Park, Arkansas' home softball field, Hannah and Lauren — two of the state's top junior prospects — told Deifel that they'll be Razorbacks.
Their pledges came less than two weeks after Arkansas extended scholarship offers.
"We wanted to find a way to make it special and not have to commit in our living room," Lauren said. "Find a way to get down there and commit somewhat in person."
It can make for a special day when a recruit finds a college to call home after a long recruiting process that can make for some anxious moments. But Sunday was even more special for Hannah and Lauren.
They vowed since they were young that they'd play softball at the same college, and they told schools that they were a package deal. They stayed true to their promise to each other.
"It's always been our dream to play together, and there's a lot of people who said, 'Oh, that's crazy, you'll never be able to go together,'" Hannah said. "The whole thing, we were like, no matter what, we're going to have a school that wants us both. I can't believe we're going to play together."
It didn't take long for the Camenzinds to make an impact at Omaha Skutt. They started as freshmen — Lauren at shortstop and Hannah pitcher and center field — but they created buzz well ahead of high school, and before the NCAA established a rule limiting when coaches could contact prospects, receiving interest from several D-I powerhouses as eighth-graders.
Last spring, Hannah was ranked the nation's No. 12 recruit in the 2022 class by Extra Innings. Lauren was ranked 18th.
Their start in softball, however, didn't go as planned, though the sisters laugh about it now.
The Camenzinds, who also had offers from D-I powers UCLA and Minnesota, tried out for the Nebraska Quakes when they were younger ("I was like, 'Let's go do it,' and Hannah really didn't want to," Lauren recalls).
They made the team, but, "We were bad," Lauren said. "We were so bad, we never played. We sat a lot and then we always got in the car and we just cried and were like, 'Mom, Dad, why don't we play?'
"They sat us down and said, 'You need to work hard if you really want to do this.'"
And that's what Lauren and Hannah did. They started to see improvement with their 12-under team, and by 14s, they realized they had the potential to play in college. They've been playing club ball for the Kansas City Aces.
"Just to see you sacrifice a lot with our summer ball team being in Kansas City, I hardly ever get to hang out with friends, you hardly get to see your family, you're never home, so it just makes it all worth it," Hannah said.
Hannah, who bats second for the SkyHawks, received first-team Super-State honors as a sophomore after hitting .531 with 10 homers, 14 doubles, 36 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. She also went 12-0 with a 3.42 earned-run average in the circle.
Lauren, who bats leadoff, earned second-team Super-State honors last year after hitting .384 with nine homers, 10 doubles, 28 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.
They bring a lot to the table for a Skutt team considered to be one of the state's top teams regardless of class.
In addition to being ultra-talented softball players, the Camenzind twins, and their Skutt teammates, also are very motivated. They want to bring a state title back to Skutt after falling short the past two years.
"Our freshman and sophomore year, we didn't get it done, so it's always in the back of our minds," Hannah said. "I feel last year we peaked toward the middle of the season (and) I don't think we've peaked yet as a team, so hopefully we all peak at the right time and get it done this year."
The Camenzinds will join Elkhorn South senior Kacie Hoffmann at Arkansas. Hoffmann committed to the Razorbacks last year.
Relive an exciting weekend on the softball diamond
