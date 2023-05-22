Lincoln Pius X has hired Tim Isaacs as their new head softball coach, the school announced Monday in a news release. Isaacs currently serves as a school counselor at Pius X.

"With an extensive coaching background and a track record of success, Isaacs brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead the team into a bright future," Pius X AD Greg Lesiak said in the release.

Isaacs was the head softball coach at Syracuse for nine years (2005-13). During his tenure, he achieved an overall record of 128-121. His Rocket teams qualified for the state tournament twice, in 2007 and 2009.

Isaacs also served as the assistant softball coach for the Bolts in 2020 and 2021. He replaces Jamie Reed, who coached Pius X for just one season.

In addition to softball, Isaacs led the Syracuse girls basketball team, with a career record of 157-101 and was a track coach for three seasons.