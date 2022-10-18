Tim Gray: Revisiting Class A's wild finish; curtain calls and more final prep softball thoughts

The state softball tournament had something for everyone last week. There was a first-time champion in Class B and a three-win Friday in Class C.

As for Class A? A picturesque ending.

The Metro Conference flexed its power week after week this fall, with Omaha Marian and Gretna being the clear two favorites the entire season in Class A.

So it was only fitting that the Crusaders and Dragons delivered one of the most memorable endings for a state championship — a walk-off play at the plate.

On Thursday, Omaha Marian handed Gretna its first loss of the season, then did it again the following day after Maddia Groff got caught in a pickle between third base and home plate but still managed to score the winning run, sparking a big on-field celebration.

The anticipation had been building for a while. Gretna beat Marian 2-1 in the season opener and later completed the regular-season sweep.

Including state games, Gretna and Marian played four times this season, and three of the games were decided by one run. The Dragons entered the tournament a perfect 34-0, while the Crusaders were 29-2.

Metro teams bounced back after Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest showed the prowess of the Heartland Athletic Conference in 2021.

The last time Class A featured two conferences in the state championship was in 2020, when Papillion-La Vista of the Metro defeated North Platte of the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference.

This tournament proved games won on paper — top-seeded teams went 0-for-3 in winning state titles last week.

Norris coach Kyle McMurray put it perfectly in early October after the Titans knocked off then-No. 1 Wahoo and No. 2 Beatrice in subdistrict play.

“We are going to play until someone tells us not to,” McMurray said.

They may have not made the state tournament, but the Titans are one of several teams in the area that are rising.

Curtain calls

Waverly: The Vikings made their first state appearance since 2004. Waverly head coach Beth Singleton rallied the troops and took it one step farther after losing a district final in 2021. The Vikings were 10-11, before rattling off six consecutive wins down the stretch.

Lincoln East: The Spartans' "Bomb Squad" had 70 home runs heading into state, leading all three classes. Millard North was the closest with 43 long balls. Berkley Hatten (19) and Madison Adams (16) combined to hit more home runs than five Class A teams. The Spartans' pregame dance routine is also the best in the state, and it's not even close. I definitely got an early start on Christmas music this year.

Yutan/Mead: From a 6-21 record in 2020 to state champions in 2022. The Patriots were No. 1 in Class C all season and earned the championship by winning three games Friday, including two against No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia.

Papillion-La Vista: The Monarchs did it again, reaching the state tournament for the 30th consecutive season. Papillion-La Vista wasn't even the top seed in its district.

Grand Island Northwest: There is a first time for everything, and Northwest experienced that at the state tournament, bringing the school its first-ever softball state title. Five seniors will go down in Viking history.

Gretna pitcher Alexis Jensen: Though Gretna lost the state championship, Jensen's season can't go unnoticed. She had a 27-0 record heading into the state tournament as only a sophomore and already holds the Dragons' career-strikeout record. Jensen has two years left to put her name in many record books.

A first-time experience

This fall marked my first season regularly covering high school softball. It offered plenty of memorable moments. Eight-run comebacks (on deadline!), Doris Bair chili dogs and dugout chants that will ring in my ear for at least another month.

A genuine thank you to coaches, players and fans for helping me ease into the prep scene.

I don't think it could have ended any better. Grand Island Northwest won its first-ever state championship, Yutan/Mead won three games on Championship Friday and, of course, the Class A walk-off pickle.

The ride to the state tournament can be emotional, and one that's relatable. I played baseball in high school for a team that went to state three times but never left as a champion.

It's different watching from the stands, but here is a word (or three) of advice.

Life goes on.

Seward coach Shawn Carr encapsulated that feeling when his team bowed out of the Class B bracket.

“We made a ton of memories,” Carr said. “They'll remember everything about this run, they won't remember the final score here.”