Ticket and COVID-19 guideline reminders for the state softball tournament
Below are guidelines for fans planning to attend the state softball tournament this week in Hastings:

Tickets can only be purchased online, and will not be sold on site at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

* Spectators will be required to wear face coverings while at the ballfields when physical distancing (6 feet) is not possible.

* Fans are encouraged to spread out in the bleachers and/or bring chairs to sit along their respective teams' side along the first- and- third-base sides. There will be designated lawn-seating areas behind left and right fields at each diamond. Tents will not be allowed in the outfield seating areas.

* Fans are encouraged not to arrive early, and are expected to leave immediately following their teams' game or move to the outfield seating areas.

* Unable to attend the games, but want to catch the action? Games will be streamed here. A subscription is required.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

