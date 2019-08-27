The LPS softball classic, hosted by Lincoln East, is Saturday, and once again the tournament includes some of the state's top teams.
There are six pools, and one of them is extremely intriguing. All three 2018 state champions — Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn and Wayne — are pitted against each other in a pool that includes Waverly.
Southwest won Class A last year, while Elkhorn won Class B and Wayne won Class C with a perfect 35-0 record. Elkhorn is in Class A this year and Wayne moved up to Class B. The pool will include one of the state's top hitters in Southwest's Abbie Squier and two of the state's top pitchers in Super-Staters Tori Kniesche (Wayne) and Sydney Nuismer (Elkhorn).
Pool 2 features Class A No. 8 Lincoln North Star, No. 10 Elkhorn South and Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt. Pool 3 has three rated teams in Class B — No. 2 Beatrice, No. 3 Hastings and No. 10 Omaha Gross.
Games will begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day.
Pool 1: Lincoln East vs. Northwest, 9 a.m.; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lexington, 11 a.m.; Lincoln East vs. Lexington, to follow; Northwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow; Lexington vs. Northwest, to follow; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, to follow.
Pool 2: Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, 9 a.m.; Elkhorn South vs. North Platte, 11 a.m.; Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow; Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn South, to follow; North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow; Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow.
Pool 3: Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Gross, 9 a.m.; Beatrice vs. Hastings, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Southeast vs. Hastings, to follow; Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, to follow; Hastings vs. Omaha Gross, to follow; Beatrice vs. Lincoln Southeast, to follow.
Pool 4: Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, 9 a.m.; Waverly vs. Wayne, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Southwest vs. Wayne, to follow; Elkhorn vs. Waverly, to follow; Wayne vs. Elkhorn, to follow; Waverly vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow.
Pool 5: Malcolm vs. Norris, 9 a.m.; Grand Island vs. Norfolk, 11 a.m.; Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow; Norris vs. Grand Island, to follow; Norfolk vs. Norris, to follow; Grand Island vs. Malcolm, to follow.
Pool 6: Lincoln Northeast vs. Wahoo, 9 a.m.; Columbus vs. Kearney, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, to follow; Wahoo vs. Columbus, to follow; Kearney vs. Wahoo, to follow; Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow.