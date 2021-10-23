Thoms' patience tested and then rewarded as recruiting process ends with offer from home-state Huskers

Thoms, who took an official visit the weekend of the Nebraska-Michigan football game, said she was not expecting a Husker offer.

The offer came after Thoms, her parents and Husker coaches walked into the Gordon Training Complex, which is located next to Bowlin Stadium.

"(We) went into this back room and it was me, (assistant coach) Diane (Miller), Rhonda, and my mom and dad, and (Revelle says), 'We have a spot on our roster for someone and we want it to be some special, and Malia, is there anyone else in this room besides you?' I said no. She goes, 'There you go.'"

It was a big moment for Thoms, who had visited schools like UCF and Western Illinois in addition to NU but wasn't getting the offers she wanted.

"I was a little nervous," said Thoms, who plays club ball for the Kansas City Aces. "It was the real first offer that I got, but I was very happy to know that someone else has a spot for me."

Thoms recently completed her third season starting for Waverly. She was slowed by a broken toe injury but still hit .431 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

At Nebraska, Thoms will play "wherever they need me."

And at Nebraska, Thoms will get a chance to live out a dream of playing Division I softball.