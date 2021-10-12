This year's state-bound softball teams have combined for 794 homers. So what's leading to the recent power surge?

Kaelan Schultz eyed her bat, then stepped back into the box.
A few moments later, the Hastings softball standout smacked an opposite-field home run to lift her team to a walk-off win against Northwest in last year's Class B state tournament.
The hometown crowd erupted. So too did Schultz's teammates as she rounded the bases.
"When we get those bombs, we like to celebrate at home (plate) a lot and we just like to have those few seconds of glory with (our teammates)," Schultz said. "And then we go back to working at it again."
That's the power of the home-run ball.
It sparked Hastings on its run to a state runner-up finish, and it's a big part of the game, more now than ever.
When the state tournament begins Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings, the power switch will be on. The 24 teams set to play this week have combined for a whopping 794 home runs this season.
Lincoln East leads the way with 70 blasts. Hastings has hit 60 as a team and Omaha Skutt 56.
Sparked by home runs or not, softball teams are scoring a lot more runs than they used to. Gone are the days when low-scoring games were the norm in the scorebook.
"Before the pitchers' mound changed, it was a lot of 2-1, 3-2 games and if you're scoring five runs, you're likely to win," Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "Now there is way more offense and I think it's a lot more fun for fans to watch. If you're behind, you feel like you have a chance to catch up."
When the pitcher's circle was moved back from 40 feet to 43 in 2010, teams started to produce more runs, and there was an uptick in homers. But the homer trend didn't really take off until five or six years ago.
In 2016, Lincoln Southeast's Madison Otte hit her 41st career home run to set an all-class state record. Two years later, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf crushed the record, finishing with 59. Two years later, Beatrice's Addison Barnard was the new record-holder at 61, only to be unseated by Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt and Auburn's Kylie Allen last year. Both reached 63.
Schultz, a South Dakota State recruit, has a chance to break that mark this week. She's at 63 career homers.
Schultz has 20 long balls this year and she's one of many home-run artists playing this week. Lincoln East senior Morgan Adams has clubbed 21 homers. Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind has hit 18 of them, and teammate Ruby Meylan 16. Millard North's Katherine Johnson has 16. Nineteen state-bound players have hit at least 10 homers, including four on Lincoln East's roster. The 2012 state field had three, and there were four in 2015.
"There's a lot more people that are hitting 15, 20 home runs a season," Watt said. "That was unheard of at one point."
Of the 794 combined homers by this year's 24-team field, 329 come from Class A teams, 291 from Class B and 174 from Class C.
To compare:
* 2012: 299 homers by 24 teams heading into the tournament.
* 2015: 437.
* 2018: 672.
State-bound Class C teams jumped from 52 homers in 2012 to 112 three years later. The Class B 2012 figure (116) more than doubled in 2015 (245).
The balls fly out at the state tournament, too, where the fences are 200 feet in the corners. According to data provided by the NSAA, 106 homers (over 42 games) were hit in the 2017 tournament, 107 (43 games) in 2018, 121 (44 games) in 2019 and 106 (43 games) in 2020. Of the 43 state games played last year, only four didn't include a long ball.
What's leading to the power show? Coaches point to multiple factors.
Kids are spending a lot more time in the cages and working on their swings. Many of them are playing 60-100 club games heading into the high school season. Players are also putting more time into strength and conditioning programs, so they're getting stronger and it's leading to a lot of line-drive hits being muscled over the fences.
"A lot of lifting and a lot of workouts," Schultz said.
Then there is the improved technology with the bats and balls.
"Bat technology is just crazy," said Watt, whose 2018 Southwest team owns the single-season state record for homers with 73. "The ball just jumps off of some of those bats. They're really hot."
Technology and all, it still goes back to the work conducted away from gameday.
Millard South's Steve Kerkman has been coaching softball for about 20 seasons, so he has coached in the pitching era and now the hitting era. He currently has a player in Amari Laing, who opened the season with home runs in seven straight games.
"I had never heard of anyone doing that before," Kerkman said.
Kerkman has seen some standout power hitters come through his program, including Madi and Rylie Unzicker and Bailey Urban. Their power sources?
"The very unique power hitters ... they spend so much time on their own, just working on their swing, working on their swing, working on their swing ... do their own conditioning," Kerkman said. "People just think it's natural or someone just has natural power, but those girls, they swing the bat and they work year-round on their own, take cuts. It makes a huge difference."
No doubt, the home-run ball has brought a lot more excitement to the college and high school game.
Teams can be down four or six runs and never feel out of a game. Watt's Silver Hawks were reminded of that in their district final last week against Lincoln Pius X. The Hawks trailed 10-5 entering the final inning. Back-to-back homers sparked an 11-10, come-from-behind win.
Pitchers may say otherwise, but players also like what the homer has done for the game.
"I think it's a lot of fun," Schultz said. "It makes the game more dangerous because you can have someone come to the plate and you're like, 'I don't know if this kid is just going to hit a grounder to me or if she's going to take it 250.'
"I think it's great and it's a way to be on the edge of your seat almost."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.