This year's state-bound softball teams have combined for 794 homers. So what's leading to the recent power surge?

Kaelan Schultz eyed her bat, then stepped back into the box.

A few moments later, the Hastings softball standout smacked an opposite-field home run to lift her team to a walk-off win against Northwest in last year's Class B state tournament.

The hometown crowd erupted. So too did Schultz's teammates as she rounded the bases.

"When we get those bombs, we like to celebrate at home (plate) a lot and we just like to have those few seconds of glory with (our teammates)," Schultz said. "And then we go back to working at it again."

That's the power of the home-run ball.

It sparked Hastings on its run to a state runner-up finish, and it's a big part of the game, more now than ever.

When the state tournament begins Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings, the power switch will be on. The 24 teams set to play this week have combined for a whopping 794 home runs this season.

Lincoln East leads the way with 70 blasts. Hastings has hit 60 as a team and Omaha Skutt 56.

Sparked by home runs or not, softball teams are scoring a lot more runs than they used to. Gone are the days when low-scoring games were the norm in the scorebook.