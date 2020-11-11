'This is a special day': Eight Papillion-La Vista softball players sign on for their next dance

PAPILLION — Papillion-La Vista four years ago showed it had a talented group of freshmen ready for big things.
What followed was arguably the greatest stretch of softball in state history: a 142-4 record over four years, three state championships and a 72-game winning streak.
The setting inside the Papillion-La Vista gym Wednesday morning served as another reminder of just how unique these Monarchs were.
Eight Papio softball players signed their letters of intent, including four with Division I programs — Jordyn Bahl (Oklahoma), Brooke Dumont (South Dakota State), Mia Jarecki (South Dakota State) and Maggie Vasa (Iowa).
Kaylee Wagner (Washburn), Jenna Hoelscher (Missouri Western State), Kate Voisin (Missouri Western State) and Bailee Lampman (Sioux Falls) signed with Division II teams.
"It's kind of crazy to see all my fellow seniors sign," said Jarecki, a three-time first-team Super-State infielder. "You could tell we wanted it, and we worked so hard for it."
Dumont and Jarecki, who will be teammates at SDSU, committed nearly a year ago, and so did Bahl.
Dumont, a four-time first-team Super-Stater at catcher, called it a dream come true to officially sign with the Jackrabbits.
"We've been playing since fourth grade together, and it's kind of crazy that we get to keep going in college," Jarecki said. "She's been my best friend ever since."
One of the Monarchs' themes this season was the "last dance." Their final dance steps included a dominant and historic run through the Class A state tournament. The Monarchs had 10 seniors.
Bahl, a four-time first-team Super-State pitcher who set numerous school records, said the team had its end-of-season banquet Tuesday night, and coach Todd Petersen's message was for the college-bound players to start their next dance.
Wednesday's signing was another opportunity for the seniors to do something together.
"This is a special day because we have all played together for four years," said Bahl, who is ranked the No. 1 pitching prospect in the country. "It's really cool to see each other succeed and follow their dreams."
