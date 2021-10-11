'They really do love Norris softball:' Titans' state tourney run built on combinations, growth and sacrifice

Because of her skill set as a third baseman, it was not easy moving White to short, McMurray said. But shifting White there gave the Titans a strong defender at a critical spot and it allowed junior Maisie Brown to grow at third.

When the idea of moving the athletic Bishoff to the outfield was thrown out there midway through the season, the junior leadoff hitter was on board. Norris wanted to take advantage of her quickness and experience (she plays outfield in the summers).

“She’s a tremendous athlete,” McMurray said. “She just has a tremendous softball knowledge, so moving her around you know you’re probably going to put her in a position that she’s going to be very successful in regardless to where she is on the field.”

Ryleigh Ossowski took over at catcher to handle senior pitcher Jaycee Carlow, who has thrown the bulk of the innings.

Once Norris solidified its lineup, the team got comfortable and better. Norris grinded out two wins against Beatrice in Friday’s district final to secure a state berth. Though low on experience, the team has talent, and more importantly, buy-in.