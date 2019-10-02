Danyel and Phil Seevers had a vision when starting the York softball program 12 years ago.
They wanted to create something fun for the kids and their parents. They didn't want to just compete, they wanted to win.
But first, they had to get creative.
"I remember having three bats, two were aluminum," Danyel Seevers said of the 2008 season. "That's all we had for the entire team, JV and varsity."
OK, so there was a lot of sharing that first go-around. But the roots were planted, the foundation was set and York soon flourished into one of the top programs in Class B.
After 12 seasons, the Seevers are stepping away from the game they love and the program that became so ingrained in their family and in the York community. Wanting to spend more time watching their son Ryan, a freshman in high school, play sports, as well as following daughters Karlee (a sophomore softball player at Nebraska) and Abbey (a senior at York) through college, the Seevers thought now was the perfect time, and will step down following this season. They made the announcement a week before the start of the season.
"We've been coaching since (Ryan's) been 2," Danyel Seevers said. "It's time to focus on him. He's been our No. 1 supporter."
Danyel Seevers said she has yet to reflect on her time as the Dukes' head coach. Right now, her focus is on helping York finish strong, and hopefully at a familiar site — Hastings.
The time to reflect will come after the season. In fact, the team is having an alumni reunion in October and they're expecting a big turnout.
The Dukes' first district championship (2012) will likely be a topic.
"I would say that's my most memorable experience," said Phil Seevers, who serves as an assistant coach. "We had always dreamt about making it to state, and when we started we were so far away. To finally reach that goal was so exciting for our kids.
"It took a lot of hard work and a lot of people helping us along the way."
York went 28-5 during the 2012 season and it ignited an incredible run. The Dukes followed with records of 36-3, 28-4, 34-3, 31-6, 28-5 and 22-9. They won six straight district championships and seven conference championships. They were state runners-up once and took third two other seasons.
"Those are just such great memories," said Danyel Seevers, specifically referencing the 2012 run. "We made it an expectation, and the girls didn't even bat an eye.
"Watching the kids believe in themselves and watching them grow is probably the best part of coaching — just watching them go through the struggles of confidence and ability, but then getting to those district championships."
Along the way, York built one of the nicest softball/baseball complexes in the state.
So how did the Seevers help make York an impact school in softball?
For starters, the talent was there. "We've been very blessed to have athletes and pitchers to get our program on the map," Danyel Seevers said.
Behind a dedicated group of parents, a summer club team, York Fusion, also was started at the same time to get more kids involved. Now players had a chance to hone their skills in the summer.
And then there are the three pillars. The players have changed. The strategies have changed. The pillars, listed in Danyel Seever's binder, have not.
Bring the right attitude. Be determined and compete. Show team pride.
"We always felt we had a plan put together that if we follow it and the kids bought into it, we had a chance to be successful," Phil Seevers said. "In all honesty, we got lucky and got both. We got really good athletes that bought in, and it was a treat and privilege coaching them and seeing the great effort they put in for us."
York, which is 7-17 this year, has won 276 softball games. But it's the relationships that Danyel and Phil will remember the most. And it couldn't have been done without the dedication of the players, assistant coaches and Fusion coaches, Danyel Seevers said.