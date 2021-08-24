The LPS Softball Classic is Saturday. Here's a look at the schedule

Many of the state's top teams will compete in the LPS Softball Classic on Saturday at Doris Bair Complex.
The tournament will follow a similar format to last year where 12 teams, divided over three pools, compete in the morning-early afternoon session and the other 12 schools play in the evening.
The field includes six schools from Lincoln, defending Class B state champion Omaha Skutt and Class B runner-up Hastings.
The first games begin at 9 a.m.
Pool 1
Lincoln East vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Burke, to follow
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn North to follow
Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Burke, 9 a.m.
Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, to follow
Waverly vs. Omaha Burke, to follow
Pool 2
Lincoln North Star vs. Gretna, 9 a.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow
Grand Island vs. North Platte, 9 a.m.
Gretna vs. Grand Island, to follow
Gretna vs. North Platte, to follow
Pool 3
Lincoln Southwest vs. Malcolm, 9 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk, to follow
Lincoln Southwest vs. Hastings, to follow
Hastings vs. Norfolk, 9 a.m.
Malcolm vs. Hastings, to follow
Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow
Pool 4
Lincoln Pius X vs. Norris, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, to follow
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, to follow
Elkhorn South vs. Northwest, 4:30 p.m.
Norris vs. Elkhorn South, to follow
Norris vs. Northwest, to follow
Pool 5
Lincoln Southeast vs. Beatrice, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, to follow
Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4:30 p.m.
Beatrice vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Beatrice vs. Kearney, to follow
Pool 6
Lincoln Northeast vs. Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, to follow
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Gross, to follow
Omaha Gross vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Columbus, to follow