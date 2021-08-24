 Skip to main content
The LPS Softball Classic is Saturday. Here's a look at the schedule
  • Updated
Many of the state's top teams will compete in the LPS Softball Classic on Saturday at Doris Bair Complex.

The tournament will follow a similar format to last year where 12 teams, divided over three pools, compete in the morning-early afternoon session and the other 12 schools play in the evening.

The field includes six schools from Lincoln, defending Class B state champion Omaha Skutt and Class B runner-up Hastings.

The first games begin at 9 a.m.

The Journal Star's preseason prep softball ratings, 8/19
Seeking to take the LNE softball program up, Rockets are ready to follow their coach's lead

Pool 1

Lincoln East vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Burke, to follow

Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn North to follow

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Burke, 9 a.m.

Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, to follow

Waverly vs. Omaha Burke, to follow

Pool 2

Lincoln North Star vs. Gretna, 9 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow

Grand Island vs. North Platte, 9 a.m.

Gretna vs. Grand Island, to follow

Gretna vs. North Platte, to follow

Pool 3

Lincoln Southwest vs. Malcolm, 9 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk, to follow

Lincoln Southwest vs. Hastings, to follow

Hastings vs. Norfolk, 9 a.m.

Malcolm vs. Hastings, to follow

Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow

Pool 4

Lincoln Pius X vs. Norris, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, to follow

Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, to follow

Elkhorn South vs. Northwest, 4:30 p.m.

Norris vs. Elkhorn South, to follow

Norris vs. Northwest, to follow

Pool 5

Lincoln Southeast vs. Beatrice, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, to follow

Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow

Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4:30 p.m.

Beatrice vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow

Beatrice vs. Kearney, to follow

Pool 6

Lincoln Northeast vs. Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, to follow

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Gross, to follow

Omaha Gross vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, to follow

Elkhorn vs. Columbus, to follow

