The LPS Softball Classic is Saturday. Here's a look at the schedule

Many of the state's top teams will compete in the LPS Softball Classic on Saturday at Doris Bair Complex.

The tournament will follow a similar format to last year where 12 teams, divided over three pools, compete in the morning-early afternoon session and the other 12 schools play in the evening.

The field includes six schools from Lincoln, defending Class B state champion Omaha Skutt and Class B runner-up Hastings.

The first games begin at 9 a.m.

Pool 1

Lincoln East vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Burke, to follow

Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn North to follow

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Burke, 9 a.m.

Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, to follow

Waverly vs. Omaha Burke, to follow

Pool 2

Lincoln North Star vs. Gretna, 9 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow

Grand Island vs. North Platte, 9 a.m.