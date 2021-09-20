'The kids really rallied and found a way:' No. 8 Norris busts loose late to rally past Waverly

WAVERLY — The first time Waverly and Norris met this season — nine days ago in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament — the Titans jump all over the Vikings in an 11-0 win.
Round 2 was different.
Sure, the final score, Norris 10-5, indicates the No. 8 Titans rolled, but that was hardly the case Monday at Waverly High School. The Titans needed to rally late this time, and that they did.
They scored seven runs in the sixth inning, turning a bleak outlook into an game-busting finish and some much needed points in the Class B wild-card standings.
“That’s kind of the M.O. of this team this year is we find a way to have one inning that busts open,” Norris coach Kyle McMurray said. “What we’ve been really working on is trying to have more consistent, normal innings. But when they bust loose and they get going, they do a real good job.”
It looked troublesome late Monday. The Titans were sat down in order in the fourth and fifth innings against Waverly pitcher Kaylei Denison, and trailed 3-2. They were running out of outs.
But an inning-opening error and a walk opened the door in the sixth. Alexis Bryant, the No. 9 hitter, popped a single over the head of the shortstop to tie the game, and Alexis Bischoff followed with an RBI single that gave Norris the lead for good.
But the Titans (12-9) were not done.
They plated their fifth run on an error, Sage Burbach singled in another run and then Jaycee Carlow followed with a three-run blast to dead center.
“I was looking middle, middle, middle,” said Carlow, who also earned the win in the circle. “I pull a lot, so I tried to go middle and I just saw one down the middle and it went out.”
Waverly cut into the lead with home-run balls from junior Malia Thoms and sophomore Tataum Perry. But Carlow made sure the Vikings didn’t plate any more.
The Vikings (11-9) were seeking another victory against a rated foe. They defeated No. 7 Elkhorn earlier in the season and were coming off a 6-5 win against No. 9 Blair.
Norris’ victory sets the stage for Thursday. The Titans, who got three hits from No. 8 hitter Maisie Brown, will host No. 3 Bennington for the EMC regular-season championship.
More importantly, the Titans pumped some life into their wild-card points. They entered the day 16th in the wild-card standings, and still have multiple tough games remaining. The Titans see those upcoming games as an opportunity.
“Now we have won a conference game and we know we can beat teams like this, I feel like it’s going to help our confidence going against the teams that we have ahead of us,” Carlow said.
And if the late innings of Monday’s game are any indication, the Titans will not go down without a fight.
“Looked pretty bleak for a little bit (against Waverly), but the kids really rallied and found a way,” McMurray said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.