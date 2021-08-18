The Journal Star's preseason prep softball ratings, 8/19

Before teams kick up dirt for the first time Thursday, here's a look at the top teams in the state:
Class A
RS - Returning starters
1. Lincoln Southwest (35-9); 10
Pitching depth will be the strength for a team that also has NU recruit Ashley Smetter and Madi Divis leading with their bats.
2. Omaha Marian (26-9); 6
There are some big offensive voids to fill, but first-team Super-Stater Maddia Groff is the best pitcher in Class A, and that will lead to a lot of wins.
3. Papillion-La Vista (36-0); 2
Back-to-back state champions must replace 10 seniors, including Jordyn Bahl; there is a lot of inexperience, but a lot of talent.
4. North Platte (32-11); 5
State runner-up must replace seven seniors, but Tatum Montelongo is among the top three pitchers in the state, and Sydney Barner (15 homers last season) is back.
5. Gretna (15-16); 7
Dragons will be much improved, and it starts with infielder Ensley Frame, a Creighton recruit. Plenty of pitching depth, too.
6. Lincoln East (33-11); 9
The Spartans return several key players from last year's state tourney team, including first-team Super-State infielder Morgan Adams.
7. Millard North (16-15); 6
Pitcher and outfielder Desi Cuevas and outfielder Katherine Johnson lead a Mustang team that remains young but very talented.
8. Lincoln Southeast (31-15); 6
Knights took a big leap last year, and a lineup featuring some big bats has the potential to carry LSE even farther.
9. Papillion-LV South (22-17); 6
Titans must replace Super-Stater outfielder Lindsey Kelly, but a nice nucleus returns, including pitcher Mariah Unverzagt.
10. Millard West (15-15); 5
Infielder Bella Bacon (Iowa) and outfielder Ava Rongisch (South Dakota) form one of the best 1-2 lineup punches in the state.
Contenders: Bellevue East, Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Millard South, Norfolk.
Class B
School (’20 rec.); RS
1. Omaha Skutt (34-3); 5
With Hannah and Lauren Camenzind (Arkansas recruits) and Ruby Meylan (Washington) back in the mix, the SkyHawks seek a state title repeat.
2. Hastings (33-5); 7
All-staters Kaelan Schultz and Samantha Schmidt form a dangerous hitting pair, and Faith Molina is back in the circle after going 21-3 in ’20.
3. Northwest (27-12); 7
The Vikings had a nice run at state last year. All-state pitcher Ava Laurent leads a team with the potential to make a deeper run.
4. Bennington (17-16); 7
Wichita State recruit Taylor Sedlacek is one of the state's top infielders, and Daisy Lowther returns to the circle.
5. Blair (19-12); 6
With infielders Tessa Villotta and Nessa McMillin back, as well as Kalli Ulven (2.99 ERA last season) in the circle, the Bears seek a big year.
6. Norris (28-6); 3
Titans have a lot of holes to fill from third-place state team, but infielder Delaney White leads a young squad high on potential.
7. Elkhorn (16-12); 3
Antlers will have a lot of new contributors, but optimism remains high with all-staters Ella Dalton and Cam Cramer back in the fold.
8. Seward (24-10); 8
Bluejays must replace Sydney Parra in the circle and Grace Hamling, but Claire Geidel leads a lineup that should score a lot of runs.
9. Scottsbluff (28-9); 9
Shortstop Brady Laucomer (.561 BA in 2020) is among the top infielders in the state, and several others return from a 28-win team.
10. Grand Island CC (24-11); 4
Crusaders look to capitalize on last year's state tournament appearance. Catcher and infielder Shaylin Kucera leads the way.
Contenders: Adams Central, Beatrice, Crete, Omaha Gross, Waverly, Wayne, York.
Class C
School (’20 rec.); RS
1. Bishop Neumann (27-9); 8
The Cavaliers return almost everybody, including senior shortstop Mary Chvatal (.541 last year), catcher Hattie Bohac and pitcher Macy Sabatka.
2. Malcolm (26-10); 8
The lineup — a deep mix of speed and power — will create headaches for opponents all season. Shortstop Alyssa Fortik leads the way.
3. Guardian Angels CC (29-3); 9
Defending champ must replace several key players, including pitcher Erin Franzluebbers, but senior Kayla Fisher is ready to pick up the ball in the circle.
4. Hastings SC (23-13); 7
Catcher Shaye Butler (.539 and 42 RBIs last year) is as good as they come at the Class C level, and the offense overall is among the best in the class.
5. Kearney Catholic (30-7); 6
The Stars look to build on last year's state runner-up finish. All-state outfielder Liv Nore and all-state catcher Bralen Biddlecome highlight a potent attack.
6. Auburn (23-6); 7
Replacing two-way standout Kylie Allen won't be easy, but the offense — led by Jaeleigh Darnell, Leah Grant and Melody Billings — should continue to click.
7. Central City (22-12); 5
Sophomore pitcher Jerzie Schindler really came on late last year and Ava Steinke (.411 BA last year) highlights the offense.
8. Arlington (15-13); 9
The Longhorns missed state last year, but they return most of their team, including outfielder Paige Kraemer.
9. Freeman (19-10); NA
Pitcher Paige Mahler had a nice sophomore season and leads a team that will have some key bats to replace.
10. Fairbury (26-9); 3
The 2019 state champ will have many new faces in the lineup, but with Jami Mans, one of the top pitchers in Class C, the Lady Jeffs will remain a factor.
Contenders: Highway 91, Polk County, Tekamah-Herman, Yutan/Mead.
