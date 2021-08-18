The Journal Star's preseason prep softball ratings, 8/19

Before teams kick up dirt for the first time Thursday, here's a look at the top teams in the state:

Class A

School (’20 rec.); RS

RS - Returning starters

1. Lincoln Southwest (35-9); 10

Pitching depth will be the strength for a team that also has NU recruit Ashley Smetter and Madi Divis leading with their bats.

2. Omaha Marian (26-9); 6

There are some big offensive voids to fill, but first-team Super-Stater Maddia Groff is the best pitcher in Class A, and that will lead to a lot of wins.

3. Papillion-La Vista (36-0); 2

Back-to-back state champions must replace 10 seniors, including Jordyn Bahl; there is a lot of inexperience, but a lot of talent.

4. North Platte (32-11); 5

State runner-up must replace seven seniors, but Tatum Montelongo is among the top three pitchers in the state, and Sydney Barner (15 homers last season) is back.

5. Gretna (15-16); 7