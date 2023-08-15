Last season brought plenty of curveballs. Will 2023 be the same or will the favorites dominate? The Journal Star's Tim Gray offers his preseason ratings.
School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.
2. Papillion-La Vista (23-10) | 3
3. Lincoln East (32-9) | 5
4. Millard North (24-9) | 4
5. Omaha Marian (33-2) | 1
6. Lincoln Southwest (27-14) | 7
7. Elkhorn South (27-9) | 4
8. Papillion-La Vista South (20-14) | 8
9. Millard South (21-11) | 9
Contenders: Fremont, Millard West, North Platte.
Omaha Marian celebrates its win against Gretna in the Class A state softball championship game on Oct. 14, 2022, at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
KATY COWELL, Omaha World-Herald file photo
Comments: Some of the top teams in Class A lost players to graduation. Gretna returns one of the best pitchers in the state, Alexis Jensen, to give the Dragons the nod at the top spot, while Lincoln East, which only lost 19% of its RBI production to graduation, could be primed for another offensive explosion. Omaha Marian gave softball one of the best storylines last season. Can the Crusaders reload after winning a state title without Maddia and Rylinn Groff? School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.
2. Grand Island Northwest (33-3) | 1
4. Bennington (22-12) | 6
9. Scottsbluff (23-10) | 7
Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Norris. Comments: Blair expects to make some noise to return a lot of its state-qualifying squad and then some. Nevertheless, like in 2022, Class B could be up for grabs as many teams earn their preseason nods based on last season's merits. Who makes the leap this time? School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (35-4) | 2
2. Central City (26-5) | 4
3. Polk County (25-12) | 8
4. Bishop Neumann (27-7) | 3
Contenders: St. Paul, Guardian Angels CC, Ponca. Comments: Hastings SC lost some key pieces to graduation, but should have enough chess pieces on the board to be dominant again for the 2023 campaign. The Bison of Central City had a stellar year in 2022; can they turn up the noise coming in at No. 2?
Meet the 2022 softball first-team Super-Staters
𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣
Year: Senior.
Final act: Groff will be remembered for her dominant senior season, helping lead Omaha Marian to a Class A state title and one of the biggest show-stopping performances at the plate. With 307 strikeouts on the season and 1,024 in her career, Groff put together a 21-1 record before the state tournament and a 0.80 ERA in the circle, capping it off with the Crusaders' first state title since 2015.
KATY COWELL, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙣, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖
Year: Sophomore.
Final act: Jensen has already joined elite company in the softball ranks, tying a Class A record with a 20-strikeout performance. Jensen went 30-2 with 356 strikeouts and only 35 walks. She will have plenty of screen time over the next two seasons, already holding the Dragons' career strikeout record. State runner-up may not have been the plan in Year 2, but a trilogy for the Dragons in the state championship may be in the works with Jensen in the circle.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha World-Herald
𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙄 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior.
Final act: Laurent pitched a dominant season for the Vikings with a 0.77 ERA and finished as one of the best players to ever come out of the Northwest program. Laurent went 24-1 in the regular season. The senior led the Vikings to their first-ever state championship as the only team to go a perfect 4-0 at the state tournament.
JOSH SALMON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
𝙍𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙣 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝘾, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣
Year: Senior.
Final act: Groff played a supporting role all season behind the plate as one of the state's best catchers to one of the state's best pitchers — her sister Maddia. With only one home run on the season, Groff had one of the most dramatic scenes at the state tournament with a game-tying blast, eventually helping Marian to the state title. Groff was a bright spot for the Crusaders in the leadoff spot, batting .495 and producing 20 RBIs and 35 runs in the regular season.
KATY COWELL, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝘼𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙠, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙢
Year: Senior.
Final act: Regarded as one of the best shortstops in the state, Fortik played many roles for the Clippers. A leader on and off the field, Fortik commanded the field with her glove and ruled the basepaths. She led Malcolm with 57 runs and helped the Clippers to four consecutive state tournaments. She batted .526 adding 25 RBIs and six home runs.
Journal Star file photo
𝙇𝙖𝙮𝙘𝙚𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙
Year: Senior.
Final act: Josoff produced one of the most efficient offensive years for any player at the plate, scoring 45 runs in 70 at-bats for the Patriots in the regular season. The banner year for Josoff and Yutan/Mead did not stop at the state tournament, where she homered twice against Hastings St. Cecilia in the deciding game for the state championship in the same inning, with a solo blast and grand slam. Josoff led the Patriots in RBIs in the regular season with 47 and tied for the team lead in runs
Journal Star file photo
𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖
Year: Senior.
Final act: After missing half the season in 2021, Mills rebounded to lead the Dragons in RBIs (33) while posting a .357 batting average. Mills did not miss a single game in the 2022 season, leading the Gretna infield. She added a threatening presence at the plate with a .425 on-base percentage while posting a .510 slugging percentage and two home runs in the state tournament.
PETER BURTNETT, GRETNA BREEZE
𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙐𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙣, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Junior.
Final act: Urban's performance was top-notch all year for Millard South, leading the state in doubles (23, tying a Class A state record) and shattering the Patriots' school record batting average at .618, leading Class A and second across all classes. She added 37 runs and 41 RBIs while playing the hot corner with a .980 fielding percentage.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝙇𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝
Year: Senior.
Final act: Davis was one of the toughest outs all season, striking out just four times in 110 plate appearances that included five matchups against three of the state's best pitchers in Class A. Davis totaled 40 hits, nine of them for home runs, and scored 44 runs while batting .408.
LILY SMITH, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙡𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙠, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior.
Final act: Mlnarik was up for any role for the Silver Hawks and was described as “one of the toughest players around” by Southwest coach Mitch Ohnoutka. Mlnarik batted .443 with 41 RBIs, second on the team, after helping the Silver Hawks to the Class A state title in 2021. Mlnarik's 11 home runs ranked fifth among Class A state qualifiers in the regular
KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨
Year: Senior.
Final act: After helping lead the Tigers to a runner-up finish in 2021, Schmidt started the season off with a bang, homering three times in Hastings' first three games. Her first at-bat was a home run off of Class B's most dominant pitcher, Ava Laurent. She had with 14 home runs, 51 hits and 59 runs scored, and finished her Hastings career with four Tiger recor
LILY SMITH, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝘿𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣
Year: Senior.
Final act: Brown was a rock for Bennington this season with 12 home runs, finishing a career that included 35 home runs, 135 RBIs and 149 hits. A four-year starter for the Badgers, Brown batted .494 in her senior campaign and added 42 hits to her collection.
CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙
Year: Senior.
Final act: Campbell controlled the mound and her surroundings with no scene too big for her. With 280 strikeouts and a 0.75 ERA, Campbell rose to the occasion when it mattered most and led Yutan/Mead to a state championship. Suffering just two losses all season, both to Hastings St. Cecilia, including one in the state tournament, Campbell allowed opposing hitters to bat just .116 against her and finished with a 27-2 record.
Journal Star file photo
𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙚 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖
Year: Senior.
Final act: Wills led a Papillion-La Vista squad that has made the state tournament 30 years running with a .506 batting average, while tying for the team lead in runs scored in the regular season, crossing the plate 30 times. Wills also patrolled the Monarchs' outfield in center, proving she was more than just an offensive threat.
CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚
Year: Senior.
Final act: The Omaha commit bounced back from an injury-riddled junior campaign in a big way, going 16-8 with a 1.08 ERA and 218 strikeouts. She also became the program's career RBI leader and hit .333 with 14 home runs.
Journal Star file photo
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!