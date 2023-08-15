Last season brought plenty of curveballs. Will 2023 be the same or will the favorites dominate? The Journal Star's Tim Gray offers his preseason ratings.

Class A

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (37-2) | 2

2. Papillion-La Vista (23-10) | 3

3. Lincoln East (32-9) | 5

4. Millard North (24-9) | 4

5. Omaha Marian (33-2) | 1

6. Lincoln Southwest (27-14) | 7

7. Elkhorn South (27-9) | 4

8. Papillion-La Vista South (20-14) | 8

9. Millard South (21-11) | 9

10. Norfolk (25-14) | NR

Contenders: Fremont, Millard West, North Platte.

Comments: Some of the top teams in Class A lost players to graduation. Gretna returns one of the best pitchers in the state, Alexis Jensen, to give the Dragons the nod at the top spot, while Lincoln East, which only lost 19% of its RBI production to graduation, could be primed for another offensive explosion. Omaha Marian gave softball one of the best storylines last season. Can the Crusaders reload after winning a state title without Maddia and Rylinn Groff?

Class B

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Blair (31-6) | 3

2. Grand Island Northwest (33-3) | 1

3. Elkhorn (22-11) | 2

4. Bennington (22-12) | 6

5. Seward (26-11) | 5

6. Wahoo (29-4) | 4

7. Hastings (23-13) | 10

8. Waverly (16-13) | 8

9. Scottsbluff (23-10) | 7

10. Beatrice (19-7) | 9

Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Norris.

Comments: Blair expects to make some noise to return a lot of its state-qualifying squad and then some. Nevertheless, like in 2022, Class B could be up for grabs as many teams earn their preseason nods based on last season's merits. Who makes the leap this time?

Class C

School (2022 Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (35-4) | 2

2. Central City (26-5) | 4

3. Polk County (25-12) | 8

4. Bishop Neumann (27-7) | 3

5. Yutan/Mead (34-2) | 1

6. NEN (24-10) | 6

7. Gothenburg (18-3) | 9

8. Milford (21-10) | 7

9. Malcolm (26-11) | 5

10. Aquinas (17-7) | 10

Contenders: St. Paul, Guardian Angels CC, Ponca.

Comments: Hastings SC lost some key pieces to graduation, but should have enough chess pieces on the board to be dominant again for the 2023 campaign. The Bison of Central City had a stellar year in 2022; can they turn up the noise coming in at No. 2?

Meet the 2022 softball first-team Super-Staters 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙣, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙄 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙣 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝘾, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙠, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙢 𝙇𝙖𝙮𝙘𝙚𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙐𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙣, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 𝙇𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙡𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙠, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝘿𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙚 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚