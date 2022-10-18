The 2022 prep softball season is in the books: Here's a look at the final ratings

After an exciting three days at the state softball tournament and the crowing of three state champions, it's time to put a wrap on 2022. (Well, until all-state selections, that is.)

Class A

School (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Marian (33-2); 2

2. Gretna (37-2) ; 1

3. Papillion-La Vista (23-10) ; 6

4. Elkhorn South (27-9); 3

5. Lincoln East (32-9) ; 5

6. Millard North (24-9) ; 4

7. Lincoln Southwest (27-14) ; 9

8. Papillion-La Vista South (20-14); —

9. Millard South (21-11) ; 7

10. Millard West (20-12) ; 8

Final out: All season long, the question was, "Can anyone defeat Gretna?" Omaha Marian answered that in the state tournament to move to No. 1. The Dragons and Crusaders were Nos. 1-2 all season long and showed why. The two teams combined for four total losses, splitting the season 2-2. Papillion-La Vista South finally enters the rankings after a state tournament bid, while Papillion-La Vista makes a big leap after making it to day three of the state tournament.

Class B

School (Rec.); Pvs.

1. GI Northwest (33-3); 3

2. Elkhorn (22-11) ; 8

3. Blair (31-6); 2

4. Wahoo (29-4); 1

5. Seward (26-11); 8

6. Bennington (22-12); 4

7. Scottsbluff (23-10); —

8. Waverly (16-13); —

9. Beatrice (19-7); 5

10. Hastings (23-13); 6

Final out: Northwest jumps to No. 1 after winning its first state title. Class B was as close as it comes with the talent it possesses. Advancing to state puts Waverly and Scottsbluff back into the top 10. The Eastern Midlands Conference proved strong yet again with four state qualifiers. Give credit to Elkhorn, making it to the state championship after an opening loss.

Class C

School (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (34-2); 1

2. Hastings SC (35-4); 2

3. Bishop Neumann (27-7); 3

4. Central City (26-5); 4

5. Malcolm (26-11); 5

6. NEN (24-10); 7

7. Milford (21-10); 8

8. Polk County (25-12); 10

9. Gothenburg (18-3); 6

10. Aquinas (17-7); 9

Final out: Yutan/Mead ran the table all season long as No. 1 in Class C. Hastings SC and the Patriots put on a show Thursday and Friday, but the Patriots quest to a state title could not be denied, winning three games Friday to hoist the trophy.