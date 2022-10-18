 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The 2022 prep softball season is in the books: Here's a look at the final ratings

  • Updated
  • 0
101522-owh-spo-statesoftball-kc-0006.jpg

Omaha Marian's Emma Humpal (1) celebrates after defeating Gretna to win the Class A state championship Friday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.

 KATY COWELL, Omaha World-Herald

That's one way to get out of pickle. Check out the wild winning run that lifted Omaha Marian past Gretna in the Class A title game.

After an exciting three days at the state softball tournament and the crowing of three state champions, it's time to put a wrap on 2022. (Well, until all-state selections, that is.)

Class A

School (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Marian (33-2); 2

2. Gretna (37-2) ; 1

3. Papillion-La Vista (23-10) ; 6

4. Elkhorn South (27-9); 3

5. Lincoln East (32-9) ; 5

6. Millard North (24-9) ; 4

7. Lincoln Southwest (27-14) ; 9

8. Papillion-La Vista South (20-14); —

9. Millard South (21-11) ; 7

People are also reading…

10. Millard West (20-12) ; 8

Final out: All season long, the question was, "Can anyone defeat Gretna?" Omaha Marian answered that in the state tournament to move to No. 1. The Dragons and Crusaders were Nos. 1-2 all season long and showed why. The two teams combined for four total losses, splitting the season 2-2. Papillion-La Vista South finally enters the rankings after a state tournament bid, while Papillion-La Vista makes a big leap after making it to day three of the state tournament.

Class B

School (Rec.); Pvs.

1. GI Northwest (33-3); 3

2. Elkhorn (22-11) ; 8

3. Blair (31-6); 2

4. Wahoo (29-4); 1

5. Seward (26-11); 8

6. Bennington (22-12); 4

7. Scottsbluff (23-10); —

8. Waverly (16-13); —

9. Beatrice (19-7); 5

10. Hastings (23-13); 6

Final out: Northwest jumps to No. 1 after winning its first state title. Class B was as close as it comes with the talent it possesses. Advancing to state puts Waverly and Scottsbluff back into the top 10. The Eastern Midlands Conference proved strong yet again with four state qualifiers. Give credit to Elkhorn, making it to the state championship after an opening loss.

Class C

School (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (34-2); 1

2. Hastings SC (35-4); 2

3. Bishop Neumann (27-7); 3

4. Central City (26-5); 4

5. Malcolm (26-11); 5

6. NEN (24-10); 7

7. Milford (21-10); 8

8. Polk County (25-12); 10

9. Gothenburg (18-3); 6

10. Aquinas (17-7); 9

Final out: Yutan/Mead ran the table all season long as No. 1 in Class C. Hastings SC and the Patriots put on a show Thursday and Friday, but the Patriots quest to a state title could not be denied, winning three games Friday to hoist the trophy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News