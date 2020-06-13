That home (run) feeling: Softball players are back on the diamond, sharing their long-ball stories

Today, we catch up with some of them on what it means to get back on the diamond, and what those post-quarantine homers felt like.

Ruby Meylan

Team: Nebraska Gold 16s.

High school: Omaha Skutt (junior-to-be).

The swing: Down two strikes in the count, Meylan kept fouling off several pitches against an Oklahoma team at last week's Tulsa Elite tournament. She edged closer to the plate and then found her pitch, sending it high into the air and over the right-center fence.

"My last home run in a real game was in Houston in the fall in October," said Meylan, who is listed as the No. 53 recruit by Extra Innings Softball. "Yeah, it felt good to meet my teammates at home and it was exciting. It felt really good to get the first one out of the way, because that's the hardest one."

Meylan, who also pitches, hasn't stopped crushing the ball. She hit four home runs on Friday alone during a Top Gun tournament in Kansas City. It's a great start for the Skutt standout, who is receiving a lot of recruiting attention ahead of the Sept. 1 date when Division I colleges are allowed to reach out to juniors.