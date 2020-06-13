That home (run) feeling: Softball players are back on the diamond, sharing their long-ball stories

Slowly, live sports are coming back.
For softball players and coaches, that means a return of the cues — the cues customary to their sport, serving as a breath of fresh air after quarantine.
It's the sound of cleats meshing with concrete. Tuning back up the dugout chants. Kicking up dirt.
And then there's POP! That sound when a hitter makes solid contact with a pitch, sending it over the outfield fence and setting off cheers in the dugout.
“We’re excited as coaches. They’re probably more excited as players, getting back at it, even at practices.”
For softball and baseball players, very little feels better than knocking one out of the park. And what better way to signal "Softball is back" than that?
"That's what ball-playing is all about, is getting that big hit, and when they get it, it's fun to see their reaction," said Chad Cade, who coaches the Nebraska Quakes' 16U team.
Though Nebraska cannot have organized softball tournaments and games until Thursday, many club teams have played in out-of-state tournaments, giving girls a chance to get back in the swing of things.
It didn't take long for some players to find their pitch and send it out.
For sluggers like Billie Andrews, it was business as usual. And then there was Sam Bank, a Nebraska Quakes pitcher who recorded her first career home run during a recent tournament in Tulsa. A memorable shot for sure.
Today, we catch up with some of them on what it means to get back on the diamond, and what those post-quarantine homers felt like.
Ruby Meylan
Team: Nebraska Gold 16s.
High school: Omaha Skutt (junior-to-be).
The swing: Down two strikes in the count, Meylan kept fouling off several pitches against an Oklahoma team at last week's Tulsa Elite tournament. She edged closer to the plate and then found her pitch, sending it high into the air and over the right-center fence.
"My last home run in a real game was in Houston in the fall in October," said Meylan, who is listed as the No. 53 recruit by Extra Innings Softball. "Yeah, it felt good to meet my teammates at home and it was exciting. It felt really good to get the first one out of the way, because that's the hardest one."
Meylan, who also pitches, hasn't stopped crushing the ball. She hit four home runs on Friday alone during a Top Gun tournament in Kansas City. It's a great start for the Skutt standout, who is receiving a lot of recruiting attention ahead of the Sept. 1 date when Division I colleges are allowed to reach out to juniors.
To have softball back: "I think it really showed how much I love softball and how much of my life it really takes up, because when that big part of my life was missing it's like, 'What do I even do now?'" Meylan said. "It was crazy."
Skylar Pieper
Team: Nebraska Quakes 16s.
High school: Lincoln Southwest (senior-to-be).
The swing: Ahead in the count at 2-0, Pieper knew the pitcher needed to throw a strike. She was right. A "meatball" down the middle, and Pieper didn't miss in the Tulsa Elite event. "Just swung my hardest and it was a line drive right over the center-field fence," Pieper said. "The contact of the ball was one of the best I've ever had."
It didn't take her long to find a groove again. Pieper hit another home run in the tournament, and others have followed in the Kansas City Top Gun tournament.
"They felt honestly so great," said Pieper, who is receiving college interest for softball and basketball. "Not having an actual real at-bat against live pitching like that since high school season, since state, and it felt good to get the norm back."
To have softball back: "We just have missed it since last time we played," said Pieper, who plays third base and catches. "It just feels like everything is back to normal again."
Billie Andrews
Team: Nebraska Gold 18s.
High school: Gretna (graduated).
The swing: Andrews and her Gold teammates were in Kansas City last weekend for scrimmages against some teams from Kansas City, as well as another Nebraska Gold team. She hit two homers over the weekend, the first a high flyball.
"I was just focusing on seeing the pitches and finding the spin on the ball, and just trying to make good contact," the Nebraska softball signee said. "When I hit it, it was kind of a surprise because I wasn't expecting that first day out."
Hitting home runs is quite the norm for Andrews. She finished as one of the greatest home run hitters in state history (57 homers at Gretna).
To have softball back: "Being back with my team, it's been so good because we practiced quite a bit in the winter and I got super-excited for the season, and then COVID happened," said Andrews, who missed the 2019 summer season because of ACL rehab. "So it's good to be back."
Kyrah Dailey
Team: Nebraska Quakes 16s.
High school: Lincoln North Star (senior-to-be).
The swing: First tournament of the summer, second game of the day. Dailey had a little interaction with her coach, Chad Cade, before her first at-bat. "He came up to me and was like, 'You know what, just take this one home with you,'" said Dailey, acknowledging a little joke. First pitch, gone. Dailey took it to left field.
"When I hit it, the wind was iffy that day so I didn't know if it was going to go over or not, so I was still booking it until I got to halfway around second," said Dailey, an outfielder who is committed to Maine. "Then I started jogging. I was coming around third and I flexed (toward the dugout), and everyone flexed back and it was a cool experience."
To have softball back: "You can definitely tell the teams that put in the work outside, each individually, like backyard work and things like that," Dailey said. "You can definitely tell our team, we all did our own individual work, which really makes us stand out, I feel."
Madison Divis
Team: Nebraska Quakes 16s.
High school: Lincoln Southwest (junior-to-be).
The swing: Talk about not wasting any time in getting your name on the home run scoreboard for the summer. Divis went yard on the first pitch she saw in the Tulsa Elite tournament.
"I was just really looking for outside because all she was pitching was outside," said Divis, who wants to play college softball. "It was mostly a line drive to right field. It boosted my confidence a lot."
Divis wasn't finished. She swatted three more homers in Tulsa. She credits work with her brother Wyatt, a Northeast graduate who plays baseball at Texas-Arlington, during quarantine.
To have softball back: "It's been really exciting, kind of getting back to things, getting used to things, too," said Divis, who plays at third and catches. "The hitting I got right back into it, but fielding is taking some time right now."
Desi Cuevas
Team: Nebraska Gold 15s.
High school: Millard South (sophomore-to-be).
The swing: Cuevas' first hit of the summer was a home run, and it came on the first pitch she saw in a game in the Tulsa Elite tournament. It was a high shot that cleared the fence.
Cuevas crushed another homer later in the tournament.
"This quarantine gave me a bigger opportunity to work harder on my hitting and pitching," she said. "With my experience with live pitching, it was really different because I was just hitting off a pitching machine and front toss with my dad (during shutdown)."
To have softball back: "My (team) was very welcoming and I forgot how that felt with this quarantine thing going on," said Cuevas, a pitcher. "It makes me appreciate it more because I realized that I could probably spend more time on softball and it kind of motivated me to do more."
