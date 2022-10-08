Take a look the official state softball tournament pairings

District play is complete and 24 teams remain alive for three state crowns. Here's a look at the official pairings.
At Hastings' Bill Smith Complex
CLASS A
Wednesday's first-round pairings
Gretna (34-0) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (20-12), 2 p.m.
Millard North (23-8) vs. Lincoln East (30-7), 2 p.m.
Elkhorn South (25-8) vs. Papillion-La Vista (21-8), 2 p.m.
Omaha Marian (29-2) vs. Lincoln Southwest (27-12), 2 p.m.
CLASS B
Wednesday's first-round pairings
Blair (29-4) vs. Waverly (16-11), 9 a.m.
Bennington (21-10) vs. Elkhorn (18-9), 9 a.m.
GI Northwest (29-3) vs. Seward, 9 a.m.
Wahoo (28-2) vs. Scottsbluff (23-8), 9 a.m.
CLASS C
Wednesday's first-round pairings
Hastings SC (32-2) vs. Milford (21-8), 11:30 a.m.
Central City (24-3) vs. Malcolm (25-9), 11:30 a.m.
Bishop Neumann (24-5) vs. NEN (23-8), 11:30 a.m.
Yutan/Mead (29-1) vs. Polk County (25-10), 11:30 a.m.