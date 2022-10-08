 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a look the official state softball tournament pairings

  • Updated
District play is complete and 24 teams remain alive for three state crowns. Here's a look at the official pairings.

At Hastings' Bill Smith Complex

CLASS A

Wednesday's first-round pairings

Gretna (34-0) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (20-12), 2 p.m.

Millard North (23-8) vs. Lincoln East (30-7), 2 p.m.

Elkhorn South (25-8) vs. Papillion-La Vista (21-8), 2 p.m.

Omaha Marian (29-2) vs. Lincoln Southwest (27-12), 2 p.m.

CLASS B

Wednesday's first-round pairings

Blair (29-4) vs. Waverly (16-11), 9 a.m.

Bennington (21-10) vs. Elkhorn (18-9), 9 a.m.

GI Northwest (29-3) vs. Seward, 9 a.m.

Wahoo (28-2) vs. Scottsbluff (23-8), 9 a.m.

CLASS C

Wednesday's first-round pairings

Hastings SC (32-2) vs. Milford (21-8), 11:30 a.m.

Central City (24-3) vs. Malcolm (25-9), 11:30 a.m.

Bishop Neumann (24-5) vs. NEN (23-8), 11:30 a.m.

Yutan/Mead (29-1) vs. Polk County (25-10), 11:30 a.m.

