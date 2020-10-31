Super-State softball: Papio great Peaches James sees another great in Jordyn Bahl

Peaches James wanted to catch some softball four years ago, so the Papillion-La Vista graduate made it to a Monarchs game and sat next to a teacher she knew from high school.
It just so happened to be Jordyn Bahl’s grandfather, and on that day, James, considered the greatest pitcher in state history, was introduced to an ultra-talented freshman with a devastating drop ball.
James’ initial reaction?
Class A state softball: Perfect seasons come in twos for Papillion-La Vista, which rolls to 16th state crown
In perhaps the most poetic way to cap a dominant career, Jordyn Bahl stepped on home to plate to clinch the team's third title in four years.
“Just a great athlete and her presence out there …,” she said. “You can tell even from her freshman year that she had such a leadership presence out there, and she is just so athletic.”
There is a records display at Papillion-La Vista High School, which served as Bahl’s introduction to Peaches. “Her name is all over it,” the Papillion-La Vista senior says.
After another dominating season — a 0.095 earned-run average, a 29-0 record, 338 strikeouts in 149 innings (more than 2½ per inning) — Bahl is the Journal Star’s Super-State softball captain for a second straight year.
The two greatest pitchers in state history are pretty clear: James and Bahl. But Bahl, who will attend Oklahoma next fall, is shying away from taking the honor as greatest in state history.
"It’s an honor when people say that, but at the same time, she’s the greatest of all-time," Bahl said of James. "She’s in her own category."
Bahl struck out more than 1,000 batters in four years at Papillion-La Vista, which is quite impressive considering her team played a lot of four- or five-inning games. She can touch 70 mph on the gun, and she foils hitters with a healthy combination of drop balls, rise balls and change-ups. She’s the No. 1 pitching recruit in the country.
But what will push Bahl into a category of her own is her all-around ability.
She hit .581 last year and smashed 22 home runs. She hit another 21 homers this year while batting well above .500. She’s a great defender and trouble for opposing defenses once on base.
Her stat line in her final game (vs. North Platte in the Class A championship) describes Bahl's ability to a T: eight strikeouts (in a three-inning game), 3-for-3 at the plate, three runs scored and two stolen bases.
She also threw a perfect game at state.
“It’s hard for me not to say she’s the greatest ever in Nebraska history, with respect to Peaches and everybody else,” Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen said. “When you look at where she’s at right now, she’s the greatest pitcher ever, this season I think she’s the greatest hitter, I think she’s the greatest fielder and I think she’s the greatest baserunner in this state right at this point.”
When comparing James and Bahl, we’re comparing two different eras of softball. Most notably, James pitched from 40 feet away in high school, and Bahl at 43.
James was on four state championship teams at Papio and had a 0.04 ERA in 1999. She won 31 consecutive starts and had a streak of 257⅔ innings without giving up an earned run.
Bahl, meanwhile, allowed only two earned runs this year, won 56 straight games (Papio ended the season on a 72-game winning streak), and holds school records in wins (98), career strikeouts (1,001), career shutouts (56), career homers (58), career hits (203) and career RBIs (187). Her ERA as a freshman was 0.88, 1.42 as a sophomore and 0.15 as a junior, and those figures come during an age of more offensive firepower in the sport.
Millard West coach Don Brummer has seen both up close. He saw James while coaching club ball, and he watched Bahl numerous times from the third-base coach’s box. A front-row seat.
Brummer didn’t want to give the title of greatest to just one.
“That would be hard because the eras are different, but with Jordyn Bahl, it’s that awe factor,” Brummer said. “When you watch her throw, your jaw is on the ground.”
Brummer notes Bahl’s tenacity in the circle. Her “I’m not going to let you beat me” mentality. If she allowed a hit, she would hit the next gear, Petersen says.
“It took me awhile really to develop that,” James said. “I wouldn’t say for me I always had that tenacity and I always had that ultra-self-confidence, like there’s no way you’re going to get a hit off of me. It took me awhile to get there and build that, and I think that’s kind of part of the mental part. I think it’s awesome that she kind of already has that in her.”
Bahl is a once-in-a-generation talent, and she has the gaudy numbers to back it up. But what she’ll remember most are the memories made with her teammates, which included three state championships.
“Just how special that our senior class was, having 10 girls and how tight we were,” said Bahl, who offers pitching lessons to younger girls in the Omaha area. “That’s what I’m going to remember most.”
Speaking of presence, Bahl is a four-time first-team Super-Stater. She stood inside the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame exhibit in Lincoln last week answering questions about her season and career, surrounded by memorabilia and pictures of the all-time greats.
Bob Boozer. Bob Gibson. Gale Sayers. Johnny Rodgers. Jordan Larson. Of course, Peaches.
It won’t be long before Bahl joins them.
“When you’re sitting here at the end saying you’re comparing her to Peaches James, that’s comparing someone to the greatest ever,” Petersen said. “I think we knew how great she could be. To do what she did the last two years it’s just incredible. It was just total domination.”
Meet the 2020 first-team softball Super-Staters
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!