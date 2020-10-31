Super-State softball: Papio great Peaches James sees another great in Jordyn Bahl

James was on four state championship teams at Papio and had a 0.04 ERA in 1999. She won 31 consecutive starts and had a streak of 257⅔ innings without giving up an earned run.

Bahl, meanwhile, allowed only two earned runs this year, won 56 straight games (Papio ended the season on a 72-game winning streak), and holds school records in wins (98), career strikeouts (1,001), career shutouts (56), career homers (58), career hits (203) and career RBIs (187). Her ERA as a freshman was 0.88, 1.42 as a sophomore and 0.15 as a junior, and those figures come during an age of more offensive firepower in the sport.

Millard West coach Don Brummer has seen both up close. He saw James while coaching club ball, and he watched Bahl numerous times from the third-base coach’s box. A front-row seat.

Brummer didn’t want to give the title of greatest to just one.

“That would be hard because the eras are different, but with Jordyn Bahl, it’s that awe factor,” Brummer said. “When you watch her throw, your jaw is on the ground.”

Brummer notes Bahl’s tenacity in the circle. Her “I’m not going to let you beat me” mentality. If she allowed a hit, she would hit the next gear, Petersen says.