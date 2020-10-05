Subdistrict softball roundup: Neumann posts seventh-inning rally vs. Freeman; Norris holds off Beatrice

Bishop Neumann took advantage of its speed on the basepaths to earn a subdistrict title Monday in Wahoo.

The No. 2 Cavaliers rallied from down two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge No. 7 Freeman 3-2 in the C-3 final.

Neumann plated a two-out run to cut the Falcons' lead to 2-1, and Emma Kavan followed with an infield hit that scored Teresa Quinn from third and Mary Chvatal from second.

The pitchers controlled the game. Neumann's Macy Sabatka struck out seven and limited Freeman to five hits, while Paige Mahler scattered seven hits.

Neumann opened with a 14-2 win (Kavan with four RBIs) against West Point-Beemer, while Freeman held off Southern/Diller-Odell 4-3.

B-5 at Norris: Junior Delaney White homered twice, drove in four runs and scored four times as No. 3 Norris needed just about every one of its 14 runs to hold off Beatrice 14-10.

Beatrice trailed 7-1 and 10-5 before closing the gap to 10-9 in the fifth inning. Riley Schwisow hit two homers for the Lady Orange, who will play Wahoo on Tuesday. The winner will play Norris.