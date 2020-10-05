Subdistrict softball roundup: Neumann posts seventh-inning rally vs. Freeman; Norris holds off Beatrice

Bishop Neumann took advantage of its speed on the basepaths to earn a subdistrict title Monday in Wahoo.
The No. 2 Cavaliers rallied from down two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge No. 7 Freeman 3-2 in the C-3 final.
Neumann plated a two-out run to cut the Falcons' lead to 2-1, and Emma Kavan followed with an infield hit that scored Teresa Quinn from third and Mary Chvatal from second.
The pitchers controlled the game. Neumann's Macy Sabatka struck out seven and limited Freeman to five hits, while Paige Mahler scattered seven hits.
Neumann opened with a 14-2 win (Kavan with four RBIs) against West Point-Beemer, while Freeman held off Southern/Diller-Odell 4-3.
B-5 at Norris: Junior Delaney White homered twice, drove in four runs and scored four times as No. 3 Norris needed just about every one of its 14 runs to hold off Beatrice 14-10.
Beatrice trailed 7-1 and 10-5 before closing the gap to 10-9 in the fifth inning. Riley Schwisow hit two homers for the Lady Orange, who will play Wahoo on Tuesday. The winner will play Norris.
Wahoo fought back from a 9-1 deficit to beat Waverly 19-18, capping the rally with a two-run walk-off homer from senior Aja Henderson.
Henderson also tripled and Sidney Smart went 5-for-5 with a homer, a double and five RBIs for the Warriors, who survived in an elimination contest.
Morgan Schuelke went 4-for-5 to lead Waverly. The Warriors and Vikings combined for 41 hits.
Norris opened with a 9-1 win against Waverly. Alexis Wiggins dominated, striking out 13 of the 17 batters she faced.
B-6 at Wayne: Lexi Mach, Cassidy Skillet and Karlee Henning each drove in three runs to lead No. 10 Crete to a 12-2, four-inning win against host Wayne to advance to Tuesday's subdistrict final. Crete opened with an 11-0 win against NEN.
B-7 at Seward: Senior Sydney Parra threw a four-inning no-hitter in No. 7 Seward's 10-0 win against Columbus Lakeview, advancing the Bluejays to Tuesday's subdistrict final.
Claire Geidel homered twice for the Bluejays, who opened with a 10-0 win against Blue River. Lauryn Parra hit two blasts in the first win.
York stayed alive with an 11-1 win against Blue River.
C-1 at Auburn: Kylie Allen doubled, homered and finished with four RBIs to lead No. 5 Auburn to a 10-1 win against Syracuse.
The Bulldogs didn't slow down, defeating Weeping Water 18-0 in the final. Allen homered twice and drove in five and Ella Matteen added seven RBIs.
C-4 at West Point: Raymond Central's season came to a close with a 9-7 loss to Ponca. Sierra Springer homered and doubled for the Mustangs.
C-5 at Malcolm: Malcolm sent 14 batters to the plate in a nine-run fourth inning, helping the No. 4 Clippers pull away for a 14-5 win against Milford in the final. Ava Helmss had two doubles and four RBIs to lead Malcolm. Alexis Banks had four RBIs for Milford, which reached the final with a 25-20 win against Aquinas. The Eagles trailed Aquinas 16-8 and then scored 17 unanswered runs.
Malcolm opened with a 14-1, three-inning win against Wilber-Clatonia. Alyssa Fortik, Josephine Holliday, Abby Cantrell and Helmss each had two RBIs.
C-6 at Fairbury: No. 3 Fairbury ignited for 30 runs in two games en route to a subdistrict title. The Lady Jeffs defeated Pierce 12-0 and Highway 91 18-1. Jordyn Tracy hit two homers and finished with six RBIs against Highway 91.
