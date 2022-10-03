Subdistrict softball glance: Dennison's complete-game effort powers Waverly past Elkhorn

Four runs in the first four innings from Waverly allowed it to hold on to defeat Elkhorn 4-3 in the B-4 subdistrict final.

Kaylei Dennison struck out nine in the circle in a complete game for the Vikings. She got the offensive help behind her with a pair of hits and an RBI from Alexis Adams.

Waverly moved to the final with a 10-0 win over Ashland-Greenwood. Malia Thomas had a pair of hits and three RBIs and Alexis Shepherd gathered a trio of hits to lead the offense.

B-5 at Seward: Seward's offense came alive in a 15-0 win over Schuyler in the semifinals. The Bluejays scored 15 runs in two innings, with Coral Collins, Bell Herring and Lovely Hibbert each having two hits.

B-7 at Columbus Lakeview: York lost its semifinal to Columbus Lakeview 8-3. Sophie Liston drove in two runs on two hits.

C-1 at Falls City: Falls City won the subdistrict with an 11-3 win over Fort Calhoun. Madi Jones belted a home run and a double with five RBIs.

Jones also had a big game to get the Tigers to the final with a three-hit, five-RBI performance in the 10-2 win over Auburn in the semifinal.

Addie Darnell reached base four times for Auburn's 15-7 win over Syracuse to advance to the semifinal. She also had a double and drove in three runs. Nicole Bradford reached base four times, with three walks, for the Rockets.

C-2 at Yutan: Yutan/Mead's four runs in the first inning were enough to win the subdistrict final 8-2 over Freeman. Dakota Haner hit a two-run homer for the Falcons.

C-3 at Wahoo: Lainey Weist hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning to lead Bishop Neumann to a 9-6 win over NEN in the subdistrict final. Weist also was a boost in relief, pitching two and two-thirds scoreless innings with five strikeouts to close the game out.

The Cavaliers got to the final with a 6-1 win over Guardian Angels CC. Addison Sylliaassen and Jill Johnson each had two hits and drove in a pair.

C-4 at Malcolm: Malcolm went 16-for-24 as a team in a 16-0 win over North Bend Central in their sub-district final. The Clippers also had nine extra-base hits, including two homers from Alanea Babb and Keira Farritor.

The Clippers used a nine-run first and six-run second inning to beat Raymond Central 15-0. Jessica Sandell hit two doubles and drove in three runs.

C-5 at Milford: Four runs in the fifth from Aquinas got them the 8-4 win over Milford in the subdistrict final. Veronica Reimers had three hits, including a home run, with three RBIs for the Monarchs. Izabelle Yeackley had three of the Eagles' four hits.

Aquinas reached the final after defeating Wayne 8-7 in eight innings. Danica Bohuslavsky hit an RBI single to send it to extras, before Claire Wisnieski hit the walk-off three-run home run.

Milford beat Fairbury 9-0 in the semifinal. Myranda Schildt pitched a five-inning shutout, striking out seven.