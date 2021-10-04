Subdistrict softball glance: Crete keeps its season alive with a pair of comeback wins

Crete's Mackenzie Steuer laced a walk-off single to upend top-seeded Wayne 6-5 in the B-6 softball subdistrict championship Monday in Wayne.

Crete, which needed to win to clinch a district finals berth, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Steuer also picked up the victory in the circle with four strikeouts.

The Cardinals also rallied past Seward 7-6 earlier in the day to advance to the final. Ashaya Steele homered for Crete. Lauryn Parra had three RBIs and a double for the Bluejays.

B-4 at Ashland: Waverly defeated Ashland-Greenwood 11-2 to win the subdistrict. The Vikings broke the game open with eight runs in the third inning. Five different Waverly players had an RBI in the inning. In the circle, Vikings pitcher Kaylei Denison pitched around seven walks in six innings, allowing just two runs on three hits.

B-7 at Aurora: Aurora scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 5-5 tie and eventually defeating York 7-6 in the final. Adi Fahrnbruch went for 4-for-4 to lead the Huskies. York had 13 hits.