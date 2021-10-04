Subdistrict softball glance: Crete keeps its season alive with a pair of comeback wins

Crete's Mackenzie Steuer laced a walk-off single to upend top-seeded Wayne 6-5 in the B-6 softball subdistrict championship Monday in Wayne.
Crete, which needed to win to clinch a district finals berth, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Steuer also picked up the victory in the circle with four strikeouts.
The Cardinals also rallied past Seward 7-6 earlier in the day to advance to the final. Ashaya Steele homered for Crete. Lauryn Parra had three RBIs and a double for the Bluejays.
B-4 at Ashland: Waverly defeated Ashland-Greenwood 11-2 to win the subdistrict. The Vikings broke the game open with eight runs in the third inning. Five different Waverly players had an RBI in the inning. In the circle, Vikings pitcher Kaylei Denison pitched around seven walks in six innings, allowing just two runs on three hits.
B-7 at Aurora: Aurora scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 5-5 tie and eventually defeating York 7-6 in the final. Adi Fahrnbruch went for 4-for-4 to lead the Huskies. York had 13 hits.
C-1 at Auburn: Auburn rolled to a subdistrict title with a 19-9 win against Falls City. Jaeleigh Darnell's grand slam highlighted three Bulldog home runs. Auburn pounded out 17 hits in the win — Leah Grant, Harmony Franke and Ella Matteen each had three.
C-4 at West Point: Rachel Potter's four-hit, three-RBI performance against North Bend Central pushed Raymond Central into the final, where the Mustangs fell to No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 11-1. Bailey Grant had one of Raymond Central's two hits and scored its lone run in the loss.
C-5 at Malcolm: Malcolm exploded for 15 runs in the third inning to put away Aquinas 17-0 in the final. Jaiden Helms and Abby Cantrell both homered for the No. 6 Clippers, who cruised past Wilber-Clatonia 13-1 earlier. Ava Helms had four RBIs, including a home run and double in that game. Aquinas advanced to face the Clippers after a 9-1 victory over Milford.
C-6 at Leigh: Izzy Ohlde managed a run and a hit for Fairbury in the final, but Highway 91 was too much in a 4-1 victory. Jami Mans finished with four RBIs and a double, while Casidy Sipek added a home run and three driven in as Fairbury took care of Pierce 15-7 to advance against Highway 91. Centennial fell to Highway 91 11-0 in the opening round Monday.
C-7 at Central City: Polk County broke a 6-6 tie with seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat Fillmore Central/EMF 15-9 in the final. Lilly Ellison, Abby Nichols and Shelby Lawvers each had three hits for Fillmore Central/EMF.