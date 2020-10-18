State softball wrapup: Papillion-La Vista will have a story to tell for years to come

It would have been easy, after going 36-0 last year, to kind of settle in cruise control, get by on just talent alone and win another state title. But Papio kept raising the bar, which is why this may be the greatest softball team in state history.

"I think last year they had a revenge mode (after finishing runner-up in 2018) so they always had that motivation," Papio coach Todd Petersen said. "This year, what are you going to do for an encore? Do the same thing? Well there are times where you can sit there and get complacent and things like that, and they never did that.

"They always put the foot on the pedal and I think that just shows what type of team they were."

They're still talking about Secretariat nearly 50 years later. Here's guessing we'll be talking about this Papillion-La Vista era for a long time, too.

500-and-counting club

Three current softball coaches continued to win a lot of games this year.

Lincoln Southwest's Mark Watt became the all-time winningest coach this year. Watt, who was hired when the school opened, sits at 539 career victories.