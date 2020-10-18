State softball wrapup: Papillion-La Vista will have a story to tell for years to come

HASTINGS — Secretariat won a Triple Crown in 1973 and is considered one of the greatest horses in racing history.
He set numerous track records, and even got his own movie.
Secretariat's success resonated with the Papillion-La Vista softball team, which adopted "Be Secretariat" as a 2020 theme.
Class A state softball: Perfect seasons come in twos for Papillion-La Vista, which rolls to 16th state crown
And just like Secretariat, the Monarchs' 10-player senior class has its own triple crown after the team beat North Platte 12-0 on Friday to win a third state title in four years.
Whether you're an avid softball fan, or a casual softball fan, or just a fan of sports, hopefully you got a chance to watch Papillion-La Vista live. What the Monarchs accomplished may never be duplicated again.
They're the only Class A team to post an unbeaten season and they did it twice, going 36-0 in back-to-back years (adding up to 72 straight wins).
The senior class went 142-4.
They outscored their opponents by a combined 323-18 in 2019 and 313-13 in 2020.
They had arguably the greatest player in state history leading the way in Jordyn Bahl. The senior and Oklahoma recruit allowed only two earned runs all season.
More impressive was this team's determination. It was off the charts.
It would have been easy, after going 36-0 last year, to kind of settle in cruise control, get by on just talent alone and win another state title. But Papio kept raising the bar, which is why this may be the greatest softball team in state history.
"I think last year they had a revenge mode (after finishing runner-up in 2018) so they always had that motivation," Papio coach Todd Petersen said. "This year, what are you going to do for an encore? Do the same thing? Well there are times where you can sit there and get complacent and things like that, and they never did that.
"They always put the foot on the pedal and I think that just shows what type of team they were."
They're still talking about Secretariat nearly 50 years later. Here's guessing we'll be talking about this Papillion-La Vista era for a long time, too.
500-and-counting club
Three current softball coaches continued to win a lot of games this year.
Lincoln Southwest's Mark Watt became the all-time winningest coach this year. Watt, who was hired when the school opened, sits at 539 career victories.
Unofficially, Omaha Skutt's Keith Engelkamp has 536 career wins, and Wayne's Rob Sweetland has 528 to rank second and third, respectively, in state history.
A competitive Class B bracket
The current subdistrict/district format, designed to get the best eight teams to Hastings, for Class B (and C starting this year) continues to be a hit.
Just check out some of the outcomes from last week.
Nine games were decided by four runs or less, and four were decided by one run.
The Norris-Hastings games (scores of 4-3 and 3-2) were great battles, and we saw two games end on walk-off homers (Northwest over Grand Island Central Catholic and Hastings over Northwest).
Then there was Hastings-Elkhorn. Hastings got up 12-0 only to see Elkhorn tie the game before the Tigers prevailed 14-13.
Talk about sweating it out.
GACC climbs the ladder
Before Wednesday, only three teams had won a state championship after losing in the opening round of the state tournament. Guardian Angels Central Catholic is now No. 4.
The Bluejays, the favorites entering the tournament, were stunned by No. 10 Central City in the first round. But the offense got hot and Erin Franzluebbers was dominant in helping GACC win six straight in two days. It was capped with a 12-0 win against Kearney Catholic in the final.
Lincoln Southwest (2018, Class A), Gretna (2015, Class B) and Wayne (2003, Class C) also fought their way to a title after losing in the opening round.
GACC is the first No. 1 seed to do it.
A nice new touch
In an effort to spread out spectators, the NSAA opened the areas behind the outfields — between the temporary fencing for softball and the permanent fence — for fans to lounge.
It was meant to lower the risk of potential COVID-19 spread, but it also turned out to be great for the atmosphere. It was a cool look, and I'm guessing outfielders enjoyed receiving a boost from fans sitting not far behind them.
Pandemic and post-pandemic, it sounds like the NSAA will continue to allow fans to sit beyond the outfields at state softball.
