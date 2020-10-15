State softball scene: North Platte's Montelongo hiding no more, Ewoldt ties homer record

HASTINGS — The great thing about a state tournament setting is you get to see the some of the state's best talent in one place, and some new stars emerge.

This week's state softball tournament has shined a bright light on North Platte's Tatum Montelongo, who is playing like a senior but is only a sophomore.

She kept Lincoln Southwest's bats in check in a 7-2 North Platte win on Wednesday, then showed no fear in going up against arguably the greatest team in state history in Papillion-La Vista on Thursday.

Montelongo struck out six, scattered seven hits and held a powerful Monarch lineup to one run through six innings before Papio prevailed 3-0.

Auburn's Kylie Allen hit her 63rd career home run on Wednesday in Hastings, setting a new all-class state record.

She has company.

Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt blasted No. 63 during the Knights' 12-2 win against Bellevue East on Thursday.

Each player saw her high school playing career come to a close Thursday, so they'll share the record for now.