State softball scene: North Platte's Montelongo hiding no more, Ewoldt ties homer record

HASTINGS — The great thing about a state tournament setting is you get to see the some of the state's best talent in one place, and some new stars emerge.
This week's state softball tournament has shined a bright light on North Platte's Tatum Montelongo, who is playing like a senior but is only a sophomore.
She kept Lincoln Southwest's bats in check in a 7-2 North Platte win on Wednesday, then showed no fear in going up against arguably the greatest team in state history in Papillion-La Vista on Thursday.
Montelongo struck out six, scattered seven hits and held a powerful Monarch lineup to one run through six innings before Papio prevailed 3-0.
63 2.0
Auburn's Kylie Allen hit her 63rd career home run on Wednesday in Hastings, setting a new all-class state record.
She has company.
Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt blasted No. 63 during the Knights' 12-2 win against Bellevue East on Thursday.
Each player saw her high school playing career come to a close Thursday, so they'll share the record for now.
Papillion-La Vista star pitcher Jordyn Bahl is unofficially at 59 career homers, so three of the best long-ball hitters in state history were in Hastings at one time.
Hastings' wild day
The final game to finish Thursday ended on a walk-off.
Down 6-5, Hastings' Kaelan Schultz belted a three-run homer to right field to lift Class B No. 2 Hastings to an 8-6 win against No. 4 Northwest.
The hometown crowd erupted.
It was a wild day for Hastings, which charged to a 12-0 lead against Elkhorn only to see the Antlers tie the game. The Tigers prevailed 14-13.
Northwest, by the way, reached Thursday's game against Hastings on its own walk-off — a grand slam by sophomore Grace Baasch in the eighth inning against Grand Island Central Catholic.
Biehl send-off
Fairbury's 9-1 loss to Guardian Angels Central Catholic closed a great career for Lady Jeffs coach Taylor Biehl.
The longtime head coach and her husband, Tony, the team's assistant coach, are stepping down after this season.
Biehl helped build a big-time softball program in Fairbury, and it's paid off — three trips to state in four years, two fourth-place finishes and the 2019 state title.
Friday's schedule
A: No. 4 Lincoln Southwest vs. North Platte, 11:30 a.m. (Winner to play No. 1 Papillion-La Vista at 2 p.m.)
B: No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 3 Norris, 11:30 a.m. (Winner to play No. 1 Omaha Skutt at 2 p.m.)
C: No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. No. 2 Bishop Neumann, 11:30 a.m. (Winner plays No. 8 Kearney Catholic at 2 p.m.)
