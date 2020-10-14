State softball scene: Auburn's Allen sets state record, crowds take to the outfields

HASTINGS — The state softball tournament at Bill Smith Softball Complex had a few new looks with it being played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, the masks were an obvious new sight.

Also new: To spread people out, the NSAA opened the spaces behind the temporary fences in the outfields. Not only did it help with the crowds, but it gave the games a cool look, too.

Crowd control

Social distancing was put to the test during the Class B first-round games, which were played at the same time on four fields.

Hastings (the hometown team) and Grand Island Central Catholic and Northwest (just 20 minutes from home) were playing, as were Seward and Crete, which travel well for state softball.

Allen sets record

For now, Auburn's Kylie Allen is new the all-class record-holder for career home runs. The senior slugger blasted No. 63 in a 9-5 loss to Kearney Catholic in a Class C first-round game.

We say "for now" because Rylan Ewoldt sits at No. 62, and the Lincoln Southeast senior shortstop will get a chance to take a few more swings Friday in the Class A field.