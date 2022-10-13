 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State softball: Quick highlights from every Thursday game

HIGHLIGHTS

CLASS A

Millard North 14, Papillion-LV South 13: Millard North scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a walk-off walk. Katherine Johnson had four RBIs for the Titans.

Elkhorn South 10, Lincoln Southwest 7: Madison Greer, Kennadi Borngrebe and Norah Macken each had two RBIs for Elkhorn South. Taylor Korecky had three hits and two RBIs for the Silver Hawks. 

Papillion-La Vista 16, Millard North 4: Hailey Wilwerding hit a grand slam for the Monarchs in their offensive explosion. 

Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln East 7: Tied at 6-6 going into the final frame, Elkhorn South scored three runs. Gabreyella Pace had three RBIs for Lincoln East. 

Gretna 2, Omaha Marian 1: Maddia Groff pitched a gem for Omaha Marian, throwing seven innings, striking out eight batters, allowing three hits and one earned run. 

Papillion-La Vista 10, Elkhorn South 9, 8 inn.: Presley Ivener hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ivener had two RBIs on the night. 

CLASS B

Elkhorn 11, Waverly 6: 

Seward 12, Scottsbluff 2: Izabela Herring led the way for the Scottsbluff offense with four RBIs and the Bearcats pitching staff allowed no earned runs. 

Elkhorn 16, Seward 6: Emma Hague and Annabelle Hensley each homered for the Elkhorn offense, who racked up 19 hits and 14 RBIs. 

Elkhorn 8, Wahoo 2: Paige Riley had two hits, including a home run. Emerson Karstens pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on five hits. 

Seward 8, Bennington 7: The Seward offense came up big with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning, capped off by a Dalaney Anderson bases-loaded triple. 

GI Northwest 6, Blair 5: Grand Island Northwest scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on an error. 

CLASS C

Malcolm 12, Milford 4: Alyssa Fortik led Malcolm with three hits and Ava Helms homered to help propel the Malcolm offense. 

NEN 12, Polk County 4: Paige Schuster went 2-3 with four RBIs to help lead NEN to a strong offensive performance. 

Bishop Neumann 7, Malcolm 6: After Malcolm scored two runs in the top half of the inning to tie the game, Aubrey Sylliaasen hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning for Bishop Neumann.

Bishop Neumann 18, Central City 5: Logan Syliaasen, Jillian Johnson and Bridget Whitney each registered three RBIs in the Cavaliers' strong offensive showing. 

Hastings SC 6, Yutan/Mead 5: Jordan Head hit two home runs for Hastings SC, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. 

Central City 17, NEN 15: Down 15-10, Central City racked up seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead. Karlee Seitz had four RBIs for the Bison.

 

Related to this story

