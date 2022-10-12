State softball: Quick highlights from all 18 games Wednesday

HIGHLIGHTS

CLASS A

Gretna 9, Papillion-La Vista South 0: Faith Mills hit a grand slam — part of a six-run third inning for the Dragons, who got a strong pitching effort from Alexis Jensen.

Papillion-La Vista 6, Elkhorn South 5: The Monarchs struck first with three runs in the first inning and then withstood a four-run rally in the seventh to win.

Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Southwest 0: Maddia Groff held the Silver Hawks to just three hits. Emma Humpel hit a home run for the Crusaders.

Lincoln East 12, Millard North 8: The Spartans hit three straight home runs and then added another later in the inning. Rhiannon Martin, Sydney Walz, Kooper Barnes and Gabreyella Pace provided the pop.

Gretna 11, Lincoln East 1: The Dragons blitzed East for five runs in the first inning, which was plenty for pitcher Alexis Jensen, who struck out 10 and only allowed one hit.

Omaha Marian 6, Papillion-La Vista 2: Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, the Crusaders scored five runs, a rally sparked by Emma Humpal's two-run hit.

CLASS B

GI Northwest 9, Seward 0: Ava Laurent threw a five-inning no-hitter and hit a home run for the Vikings, who had 11 hits.

Blair 6, Waverly 4: Blair flipped the game with a five-run fourth inning, which included a two-run single by Leah Chance.

Bennington 10, Elkhorn 4: This game featured five home runs — Morgan Dreessen, Olivia Wiese, Bayler Holdorf for Bennington; Kendall Rager and Annabelle Hensley for Elkhorn.

Wahoo 14, Scottsbluff 13: The Warriors overcame deficits in both the sixth and seventh innings in a wild game that had nearly 30 hits and 10 errors.

GI Northwest 4, Wahoo 3: Wahoo dug out of an early 3-0 hole, but Madelyn Snyder's walk-off hit lifted the Vikings in a winner's bracket game.

Blair 9, Bennington 1: The Bears piled up 16 hits — Chance had four of them, including two doubles.

CLASS C

Central City 11, Malcolm 3: The Bison kept the pressure on, scoring in each of the game's five innings. Alyssa Fortik had three hits for Malcolm.

Yutan/Mead 8, Polk County 0: Shaylynn Campbell threw six strong innings, allowing just five hits. Maycee Hays had four hits for Yutan/Mead.

Hastings SC 10, Milford 4: Jordan Head homered for the Bluehawks, who rolled behind pitcher Audrey Rossow, who didn't allow an earned run in a complete-game effort.

Bishop Neumann 13, NEN 5: The Cavaliers scored nine runs across the sixth and seventh innings — Jillian Johnson and Bridget Whitney homered.

Hastings SC 8, Central City 5: Tied 5-5 after five, Hastings SC scored on Abigail Musalek's single and an error in the sixth to sneak by with a win.

Yutan/Mead 3, Bishop Neumann 0: Shaylynn Campbell shut down the Cavaliers, allowing just three hits in a complete-game shutout. She also had two RBIs.