State softball: Quick highlights from all 18 games Wednesday

HIGHLIGHTS

CLASS A

Gretna 10, Norfolk 2: The Dragons turned a 3-2 lead into 10-2 with seven runs in the sixth. Faith Mills was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Gretna.

Gretna 5, Papillion-La Vista 4: Ensley Frame had three hits, including an tiebreaking RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Dragons.

Lincoln Southwest 5, Millard North 3: Taylor Fritz broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run hit. Desi Cuevas and Katherine Johnson each homered, both in the third inning, for the Mustangs.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Papillion-La Vista South 4: Ashley Smetter and Madison Divis each had three hits for Southwest, which jumped to a 5-0 lead. Shayla Warak had two hits for Papio South.

Millard North 12, Millard South 0: Katherine Johnson blasted her 15th homer of the season and Hayden Nelson added another and drove in three for the Mustangs. Desaree Cuevas didn't allow a hit in three perfect innings.