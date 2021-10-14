State softball: Quick highlights from all 18 games Thursday

CLASS B

Bennington 12, Elkhorn 9: Julissa Hauder clubbed two homers and drove in four for the Badgers. Mya Larsen and Claire Nuismer each had two hits and two RBIs for the Antlers.

Elkhorn 20, Scottsbluff 3: Camryn Cramer homered twice and had four RBIs and Jordyn Rochholz knocked in four to lead the Antlers.

Northwest 15, Bennington 12: Grace Baasch went 5-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Northwest and Madison Cushing doubled twice and Ahdriana Medrano added a double. Madison Scobee, Abigail Brown, Taylor Sedlacek (2) and Daisy Lowther homered for the Badgers.

Northwest 15, Norris 1: Emma Sundberg hit a double and a grand slam and had six RBIs for the Vikings, who ended the game in three innings.

Northwest 4, Wahoo 1: Ava Laurent struck out 12 and scattered eight hits in a complete-game win. Harper Hancock and Autumn Iversen each doubled for the Warriors.

Omaha Skutt 14, Hastings 4: Lauren Camenzind homered and doubled with five RBIs for the SkyHawks, while Hannah Camenzind hit a double with four RBIs. Delaney Mullen hit a double for Hastings.

CLASS C