State softball: Quick highlights from all 18 games Thursday

CLASS A
Lincoln East 9, Millard North 7: Sydney Walz, Berkley Hatten, Madison Adams each homered for the Spartans, who jumped to a 7-1 lead. Katherine Johnson homered twice for Millard North.
Lincoln East 8, Norfolk 2: Jordan Bussey allowed only three hits and struck out 14 to lead the Spartans, who also got homers from Morgan Adams, Madison Adams and Sydney Walz.
Lincoln East 5, Papillion-La Vista 4: Mya Zavala, Sydney McReynolds and Kyndal Colin each hit home runs for East, including McReynolds' three-run shot in the sixth. Alexandria Stoner homered for Papio and had two RBIs.
Lincoln Southwest 8, Gretna 0: Madison Divis went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks. Ashley Smetter also homered and Kennado Williams hit a triple. Kalee Higdon had Gretna's lone hit.
Millard South 16, Papillion-La Vista South 8: The Patriots finished with 17 hits. Amari Laing was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Nevaeh Williams and Taylor Hrabik each had three hits. Clare Ullery was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Papio South.
Papillion-La Vista 6, Millard South 2: The Monarchs scored five runs in the first inning. Emmie Wills went 3-for-4 and Eden Ford drove in two for Papio.
CLASS B
Bennington 12, Elkhorn 9: Julissa Hauder clubbed two homers and drove in four for the Badgers. Mya Larsen and Claire Nuismer each had two hits and two RBIs for the Antlers.
Elkhorn 20, Scottsbluff 3: Camryn Cramer homered twice and had four RBIs and Jordyn Rochholz knocked in four to lead the Antlers.
Northwest 15, Bennington 12: Grace Baasch went 5-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Northwest and Madison Cushing doubled twice and Ahdriana Medrano added a double. Madison Scobee, Abigail Brown, Taylor Sedlacek (2) and Daisy Lowther homered for the Badgers.
Northwest 15, Norris 1: Emma Sundberg hit a double and a grand slam and had six RBIs for the Vikings, who ended the game in three innings.
Northwest 4, Wahoo 1: Ava Laurent struck out 12 and scattered eight hits in a complete-game win. Harper Hancock and Autumn Iversen each doubled for the Warriors.
Omaha Skutt 14, Hastings 4: Lauren Camenzind homered and doubled with five RBIs for the SkyHawks, while Hannah Camenzind hit a double with four RBIs. Delaney Mullen hit a double for Hastings.
CLASS C
Bishop Neumann 3, Guardian Angels CC 2: Aubrey Sylliaasen hit the go-ahead, RBI single in the top of the seventh and Kaysha Swartz homered for the Cavaliers. Tori Buss finished 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI to lead Guardian Angels CC.
Hastings SC 14, Freeman 5: Kiersten Kober hit a game-ending grand slam and Tayelor and Shaye Butler also added homers in a 15-hit attack. Dakota Haner and Madison Gee each had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons.
Malcolm 13, Hastings SC 12: Alyssa Fortik homered and drove in three as Malcolm held on for a win. Jaiden Helms and Abigail Cantrell each had three RBIs for the Clippers. The Hawkettes' Bailey Kissinger was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
Yutan/Mead 5, Cozad 1: Shaylynn Campbell struck out 13 and allowed only three hits for the Patriots. Kaitlin Hansen homered for Yutan/Mead.
Yutan/Mead 15, Kearney Catholic 4: Shaylynn Campbell went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs for the Patriots. Emily Hebenstreit also had four RBIs for the winners.
Yutan/Mead 14, Malcolm 4: Maycee Hays, Emma Abraham and Shaylynn Campbell all hit home runs for Yutan/Mead with Campbell racking up six RBIs. Cora Schweitzer and Alyssa Fortik each hit a double for the Clippers.
