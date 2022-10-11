State softball primer: Can anyone beat Gretna? Who can mix it up in Classes B, C?

There's a long list of storylines to consider as the state softball tournament gets set to begin Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.

Among them: The No. 1-ranked team in the nation seeks perfection, a 30-year state veteran and a program returning to the bright lights for the first time in nearly two decades.

Here's your guide to the action.

Class A

First-round matchups

No. 1 seed Gretna (34-0) vs. No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (20-12)

No. 4 Millard North (23-8) vs. No. 5 Lincoln East (30-7)

No. 3 Elkhorn South (25-8) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (21-8)

No. 2 Omaha Marian (29-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Southwest (27-12)

Players to watch

Alexis Jensen, Gretna, so.: A perfect 27-0 record with a 0.62 ERA as a pitcher, and adds a .386 batting average.

Emily Gerardy, Elkhorn South, sr.: Batting .518, leading the Storm in hits (43) and runs (31).

Berkley Hatten, Lincoln East, so.: 19 home runs and 54 RBIs. Hit nine home runs in her freshman campaign.

Madison Adams, Lincoln East, jr.: 16 home runs and 42 RBIs. Hit a school record 21 home runs last season.

Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian, sr.: 21-1 with a 0.86 ERA and is batting .556.

Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, sr.: Batting .506 and driven in 25 RBIs on 41 hits. Also recorded 30 runs.

Storyline: Gretna, the top-rated team in the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 coaches poll, is going for perfection. Papillion-La Vista has been to the state tournament 30 times running and is fighting for a 17th state title, while Lincoln Southwest is looking to defend its crown. Omaha Marian's only two losses came at the hands of Gretna. Something has to break with plenty of dark horses in the mix.

The pick: Gretna.

Class B

First-round matchups:

No. 1 Blair (29-4) vs. No. 8 Waverly (16-11)

No. 4 Bennington (21-10) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (18-9)

No. 3 GI Northwest (29-3) vs. No. 6 Seward (24-9)

No. 2 Wahoo (28-2) vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff (23-8), 9 a.m.

Players to watch

Kalli Ulven, Blair, jr.: A 20-3 record and sporting a 1.30 ERA while batting .521.

Malia Thoms, Waverly, sr.: The Husker commit is batting .329 with five home runs.

Avyn Urbanski, GI Northwest, sr.: Batting .505 with 40 RBIs and 47 hits.

Ava Laurent, GI Northwest, sr.: 24-1 in the circle with a 0.77 ERA.

Dalaney Anderson, Seward, jr.: Leads the Bluejays with 48 RBIs while batting .516.

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, sr: Do-it-all player for Wahoo has homered 19 times, recorded 50 RBIs and gone 13-2 in the circle.

Storyline: The Class B crown is up for grabs with five returning 2021 state qualifiers and without the defending state champion Omaha Skutt. Hastings, last year's runner-up, also did not make the eight-team field, leaving Class B wide open.

The pick: GI Northwest.

Class C

First-round matchups

No. 1 Hastings SC (32-2) vs. No. 8 Milford (21-8)

No. 4 Central City (24-3) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (25-9)

No. 3 Bishop Neumann (24-5) vs. No. 6 NEN (23-8)

No. 2 Yutan/Mead (29-1) vs. No. 7 Polk County (25-10)

Players to watch

Abigail Musalek, Hastings SC, so.: Batting .447 with 43 RBIs on 46 hits and has backstopped the Hawkettes to a 32-2 record.

Jerzie Schindler, Central City, jr.: 22-2 in the circle while producing 28 RBIs.

Caleigh Botsch, Central City, jr.: A .489 hitter, leads the Bison with 40 RBIs and is a leader behind the plate.

Avery Mayberry, Bishop Neumann, sr.: Hit 13 home runs while batting .524.

Lillie Timm, NEN, sr.: Batting .582, Timm has produced 43 RBIs and six home runs.

Laycee Josoff, Yutan/Mead: Leads Yutan/Mead with 37 RBIs and a .543 batting average while being a solid glove in the field.

Storyline: A lot of talent is in the Class C field. Yutan/Mead looks to go one step farther with a state championship after a runner-up finish in 2021. They'll have to get past a talented field and the defending state champion, Bishop Neumann, when it counts. How will Waverly fair after making the field for the first time since 2004. A lot of teams know how to win, but how will they respond if faced with an early loss?

The pick: Yutan/Mead.