Wednesday's first-round games (11:30 a.m.)
(At Hastings' Bill Smith Complex)
No. 1 Fairbury (24-4) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (20-10)
No. 10 Cozad (23-7) vs. Kearney Catholic (23-7)
No. 8 Hastings SC (25-7) vs. No. 3 Arlington (21-6)
No. 2 Guardian Angels CC (25-3) vs. No. 4 Auburn (21-6)
Some numbers to know
2: Teams (Hastings SC and Kearney Catholic) making their first state tournament appearance. Both teams are in their second year as programs.
10: Different players for Fairbury who have hit home runs this year.
20: Home runs by Auburn's Kylie Allen, which is one off from tying a Class C state record.
Players to watch
Kylie Allen, Auburn: Junior two-way standout is hitting .521 with 20 homers and 55 RBIs; 11-4 with a 2.59 ERA.
Marissa Hunke, GACC: The senior shortstop is hitting .507 with 43 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
Jaelle Johnson, Fairbury: The senior shortstop is hitting .488 with six homers and 48 RBIs.
Natalie Kissinger, Hastings SC: Hitting .614 with eight homers and 56 RBIs and is 21-6 with a 2.07 ERA in the circle.
Anna Schroeder, Malcolm: Key part of a strong top of the lineup for the Clippers; hitting .485 and outstanding outfielder.
Sarah Theiler, Arlington: The senior pitcher has 25 RBIs and 25 runs scored and is the leader in the circle (17-6, 3.36 ERA).
Our take
There was a lot of parity in Class C this year, and the state field is a reflection of that. Fairbury hasn't slowed down since a Sept. 3 loss to Crete, winning 17 of their next 18 games. The Jeffs haven't lost against Class C competition, but they also haven't played GACC or Arlington, and Malcolm had them on their heels a couple of times. GACC has three strong pitchers, which is huge in a three-day tournament, while Arlington looks to build off a pair of third-place finishes at state.