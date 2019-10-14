Addison Barnard, Beatrice: Wichita State recruit having her best season, hitting .684 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs; is 15-4 in the circle.
Izzy Eltze and Morgan Maly, Crete: Have combined for 28 homers and 104 RBIs; Eltze will play college ball at Omaha and Maly is a Creighton hoops recruit.
Abbie Jo Gaube, Omaha Gross: Hitting .565 with eight homers and 31 RBIs.
Tori Kniesche, Wayne: The South Dakota State recruit is 25-2 with a 0.35 ERA; she's also hitting .452 with eight homers and 28 RBIs.
Ruby Meylan and Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: They lead Skutt in the circle and at the plate; Camenzind is hitting .568 with 35 RBIs and Meylan is hitting .500 with 45 RBIs. They're a combined 20-2 in the circle.
Ellie McCoy and Kaelan Schultz, Hastings: They have combined for 93 hits, 103 RBIs and 22 homers. McCoy is a Missouri State recruit.
Sydney Parra, Seward: She's the Bluejays' workhorse pitcher and has a 3.53 ERA; also hitting .417.
Alexis Wiggins, Norris: Having a breakout sophomore season, hitting .467; 12-6 with a 1.79 ERA in the circle.
Our take
There is a ton of pop in the Class B bracket. Omaha Skutt, Beatrice, Hastings and Crete can bash better than anyone. Add Kniesche's pitching prowess and this is arguably the most intriguing class of the three this week. Skutt hasn't lost to any Class B teams, but Beatrice, Crete and Norris have the experience and the lineups to go toe-to-toe with the SkyHawks. The difference is likely going to come down to defense and which pitcher or pitchers can withstand a hitting storm or two.