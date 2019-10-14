Wednesday's first-round games (2 p.m.)
(At Hastings' Bill Smith Complex)
No. 1 Papillion-La Vista (32-0) vs. No. 8 Millard West (20-11)
No. 5 Millard South (25-8) vs. No. 4 Gretna (24-8)
No. 2 Omaha Marian (21-5) vs. No. 7 Lincoln North Star (28-10)
No. 3 Elkhorn (27-3) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (27-8)
Some numbers to know
0.06: Jordyn Bahl's earned-run average. The Papillion-La Vista junior has allowed one earned run this year and it was home run by Gretna's Billie Andrews.
19-2: Omaha Marian's record in its past 21 games. Both losses came against Papio.
62: Home runs by Lincoln Southwest, which is 11 off its all-class state record from last year.
Players to watch
Billie Andrews, Gretna: The Nebraska recruit has bounced back from an ACL injury in a big way (.451 with 16 homers, 30 RBIs, 48 runs scored).
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: The Oklahoma recruit had struck out 258 batters in 120 innings, but she's also helping with her bat (.580 with 18 homers and 51 RBIs).
Jayme Horan, Millard South: The Creighton basketball recruit is a standout at first base for the Patriots; hitting .481 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs.
Syd Nuismer, Elkhorn: The Omaha recruit is 25-3 in the circle; was dominant at the 2018 state tournament, leading the Antlers to a Class B crown.
Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star: The junior catcher leads a talented and speedy Navigator lineup, hitting .560 with 33 RBIs and 56 hits.
Abbie Squier, Lincoln Southwest: The Nebraska recruit and center fielder (and Class A state shot put champ) has a team-leading 17 homers and is hitting .485 with 51 RBIs.
Tatum Villotta, Omaha Marian: The third baseman and South Dakota recruit is hitting .518 with a team-leading 37 runs scored.
Our take
Papillion-La Vista, we assume, has been itching to get back to Hastings after last year's loss to Lincoln Southwest in the championship round. For the second straight year, the Monarchs enter state unbeaten, but junior pitcher Jordyn Bahl is better and the lineup from top to bottom is better. Omaha Marian has played extremely well over the past month, and freshman pitcher Maddia Groff has played a big part in that. It will be interesting to see who are the final three teams standing on Friday. Many of these schools have taken turns beating each other.