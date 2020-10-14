State softball: Highlights from Wednesday's games in Hastings

A look at highlights from Wednesday's games in Hastings.
HIGHLIGHTS
Class A
Papillion-La Vista 10, Papillion-La Vista South 0: Brooke Dumont had three hits and four RBIs and Jordyn Bahl didn't allow a hit in four innings of work.
Omaha Marian 3, Lincoln East 0: Maddia Groff struck out nine and allowed only one hit to lead the Crusaders. Danielle Schlader hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
North Platte 4, Lincoln Southeast 1: North Platte scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tatum earned the win, striking out 10 and allowing only four hits. Karis Gifford had two hits for Southeast.
North Platte 7, Lincoln Southwest 3: Four different Bulldogs homered, including Aspen Nelson with two. Ashley Smetter and Reece Sullivan each had an RBI for the Silver Hawks.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Bellevue East 11: Skylar Pieper finished with five RBIs and had the game-winning hit to lift Southwest to the walk-off win. Anna Reiling had three hits for Southwest. Katie Cunningham went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Bellevue East.
Papillion-La Vista 14, Omaha Marian 0: Jordyn Bahl threw four scoreless innings, striking out nine and hitting a home run. Brooke Dumont also homered for the Monarchs.
Class B
Omaha Skutt 6, Elkhorn 0: Lauren Camenzind, Hannah Camenzind, Ruby Meylan and Sophia Hoffman each homered for Skutt. Meyland struck out 15 and allowed only three hits.
Hastings 8, Crete 2: Kaelan Schultz and Samantha Schmidt each homered and Hastings scored five runs in the third inning. Lexi Mach homered for Crete.
Northwest 8, Seward 7: Rebecca Mader hit a three-run homer for Northwest, which broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth. Grace Hamling homered twice and tripled for Seward.
Norris 8, Grand Island CC 3: Alexis Wiggins went 3-for-3 with a double, two homers and four RBIs, while also picking up the win, to lead Norris. Alexis Bishoff and Matthea Boon also homered for the Titans.
Omaha Skutt 8, Northwest 1: Hannah Camenzind pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts while also hitting a home run to lead the Skyhawks.
Class C
Bishop Neumann 9, Hastings SC 1: Bishop Neumann took control with five runs in the fourth inning. Aubrey Sylliaasen, Mattie Schulz and Macy Sabatka each had two RBIs for the Cavaliers.
Bishop Neumann 11, Malcolm 3: The Cavaliers scored seven runs in the fourth to pull away. Avery Mayberry and Mattie Schulz each homered.
Malcolm 16, Fairbury 3: Malcolm scored nine runs in the fourth inning to separate itself. Jaiden Helms, Ava Helms and Kiana Dostal each had three hits for the Clippers. Brittyn Wentz homered for the Lady Jeffs.
Kearney Catholic 9, Auburn 5: Lauren Marker had two hits and drove in three runs for the Stars. Kylie Allen, Josie Shelton and Jaeleigh Darnell each homered for the Bulldogs.
Kearney Catholic 11, Central City 1: Alexis Keim had two hits with a team-high three RBIs to lead the Stars. Karlee Seitz had the only RBI for the Bison.
Central City 6, Guardian Angels CC 4: Central City turned the tables with five runs in the fourth inning. Karlee Seitz homered for the Bison.
