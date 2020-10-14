State softball: Highlights from Wednesday's games in Hastings

A look at highlights from Wednesday's games in Hastings.

HIGHLIGHTS

Class A

Papillion-La Vista 10, Papillion-La Vista South 0: Brooke Dumont had three hits and four RBIs and Jordyn Bahl didn't allow a hit in four innings of work.

Omaha Marian 3, Lincoln East 0: Maddia Groff struck out nine and allowed only one hit to lead the Crusaders. Danielle Schlader hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

North Platte 4, Lincoln Southeast 1: North Platte scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tatum earned the win, striking out 10 and allowing only four hits. Karis Gifford had two hits for Southeast.

North Platte 7, Lincoln Southwest 3: Four different Bulldogs homered, including Aspen Nelson with two. Ashley Smetter and Reece Sullivan each had an RBI for the Silver Hawks.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Bellevue East 11: Skylar Pieper finished with five RBIs and had the game-winning hit to lift Southwest to the walk-off win. Anna Reiling had three hits for Southwest. Katie Cunningham went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Bellevue East.