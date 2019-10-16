HIGHLIGHTS
Class A
Elkhorn 13, Lincoln Southwest 5: Camryn Cramer went 2-4 with a home run and a grand slam in the Antlers victory over the Silverhawks.
Gretna 12, Millard South 7: Jayden Haley, Faith Mills, Billie Andrews, Jenna Marshall, Kalee Higdon, and Nyleigh Carbaugh all recorded home runs for the Dragons in their win over the Patriots.
Papillion-La Vista 10, Millard West 0: Jordyn Bahl got it done on both offense and defense going 2-3 with a home run, also tallying nine strikeouts with a no-hitter in the Monarch win.
Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln North Star 6: Rylinn Groff, Tatum Villotta, and Katrina Palmer all recorded doubles to lead the Omaha Marian hitting attack that led to a victory over Lincoln North Star.
Class B
Wayne 4, Hastings 0: Wayne's Tori Kniesche struck out 19 and allowed one hit. Aliah Schulz drove in two runs for the Blue Devils, who scored three runs in the first inning.
Seward 7, Omaha Skutt 1: Sydney Parra picked up the win, allowing only three hits. Grace Hamling, Hannah Benedict and Haley Marshall homered for the Bluejays.
Crete 10, Omaha Gross 2: Morgan Maly had four RBIs and Cassidy Skillet homered to lead Crete. Abbie Jo Gaube doubled and homered for the Cougars.
Beatrice 4, Norris 0: Beatrice had four hits and all were solo homers. Addison Barnard, Carley Leners, Reganne Henning and Tavia Hausman each homered. Barnard struck out 12. Norris' Alexis Wiggins struck out 11.
Wayne 8, Seward 0: Tori Kniesche, Hope O'Reilly, and Kendall Dorey all hit home runs to lead the Blue Devil attack, while Tori Kniesche had 11 strikeouts in the shut-out win.
Beatrice 16, Crete 8: Beatrice used a big 13 run fifth inning to claim victory over Crete. Four players homered for the Lady O, including Hannah Lytle who hit a grand slam.
Class C
Fairbury 11, Malcolm 4: Jaelle Johnson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, a homer and three runs scored for the Jeffs. Alyssa Fortik hit a three-run homer for Malcolm.
Cozad 6, Kearney Catholic 4: Emma Coen doubled twice and Haley Cargill and Hannah Guthard each homered for the Haymakers.
Guardian Angels CC 15, Auburn 7: GACC scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. Avery Kreikemeier homered twice and had four RBIs for the Bluejays. Auburn's Leah Grant had four hits for Auburn.
Arlington 9, Hastings SC 7: Arlington rallied with five runs in the top of the sixth. Kylee Bruning had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Guardian Angels CC 10, Arlington 0: Aubrey Kreikemeier went 1-3 with three RBIs, while Erin Franzluebber pitched for six strikeouts in the shut-out win for Guardian Angels.